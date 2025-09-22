Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
AID ISSUE

House Democrats call for U.N. peacekeepers to protect Gaza aid convoys

The lawmakers called the diversion and looting of aid ‘a failure of the UN to execute its mission’

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
September 22, 2025

Citing United Nations statistics showing that the vast majority of U.N. aid convoys are diverted or looted before reaching their intended destination, a group of House Democrats is set to call on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week to request a peacekeeping operation to secure those convoys.

“We write to you with an urgent call to request a resolution from the United Nations Security Council authorizing the deployment of a UN Peacekeeping operation to secure your aid convoys in Gaza, ensuring their safe passage,” a group of Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), wrote in a draft letter obtained by Jewish Insider. “Please do not continue to allow aid trucks to be robbed by Hamas while civilians struggle to get food. As we know, Hamas diverts and sells aid and is not focused on feeding innocent Palestinian families and children.”

The letter calls the diversion and looting problem “beyond a breakdown in logistics. It is a failure of the UN to execute its mission,” and says that situation has “led to huge issues.”

The letter also calls on the U.N. to work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which the U.N. has refused to do — to create a distribution network “utilizing the security of GHF distribution with the know-how and reach of the UN” and to “accept Israeli offers of coordination where they can provide security, contrary to the current posture of rejection.”

The letter asserts that the U.N.’s refusal to work with Israel on security “empowers the armed actors in Gaza, while forcing desperate civilians to risk their lives with no choice but to jump onto moving trucks to access aid,” leaving vulnerable people without aid.

“If the United Nations is serious about bringing relief to Gazans, it will do what is necessary to achieve that goal, not accept a nearly 90 percent failure rate. Authorizing peacekeepers to protect aid convoys is a crucial step toward that end,” the letter reads. “This moment calls for bold leadership. You must step up and lead the call for UN members to prioritize the needs of Gazan civilians, not Hamas.”

The letter notes that the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food has similarly suggested that U.N. peacekeepers escort food convoys and that the recent General Assembly resolution on a two-state solution “called for the protection of aid without offering solutions toward that end.”

The letter calls for Guterres to “take decisive action” because “we have no time for bureaucracy.”

Gottheimer and other lawmakers who have recently traveled to Israel have emphasized the need to better protect aid shipments inside Gaza. Gottheimer argued in an op-ed, “The problem is not a lack of aid — it’s that too little of it ever reaches the people who need it most.” He praised the GHF’s model and secure distribution sites.
The letter will be circulating for additional signatures through Monday, and is set to be sent later in the day. It currently has 15 signatories, including Gottheimer, consisting of moderate pro-Israel Democrats: Reps. Jim Costa (D-CA), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Laura Gillen (D-NY), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Greg Landsman (D-OH), George Latimer (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Juan Vargas (D-CA).

