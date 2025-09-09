Word on the Street

Jared Kushner and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff met yesterday in Miami with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to discuss ceasefire and hostage-relief efforts and day-after plans for Gaza…

Former Iran envoy Rob Malley, whose security clearance while serving in the Biden administration was suspended in the spring of 2023 amid an investigation into his handling of classified documents, said he would have resigned from the Biden administration but was not allowed to because of the status of his clearance…

Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat, who is mounting a Senate bid in the state, told Punchbowl News that part of the reason the Democratic Party is losing young voters is due to “our party’s failure to recognize the moral disaster in Gaza”…

Following a fight with New York City’s Board of Elections over his ability to appear on multiple ballot lines in November, Mayor Eric Adams, who is mounting an independent reelection bid, withdrew himself from the “EndAntiSemitism” ballot line…

A suspect in the vandalism of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia turned himself in to authorities, and is expected to face charges related to two separate incidents last month in which he spray-painted walls of the museum…

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations held a hearing on antisemitism on Monday that included the testimonies of a Chicago Public Schools student who faced antisemitism from both classmates and a teacher, as well as a Jewish man who was shot while walking to synagogue…

In a recently unearthed joint op-ed written in the Bangor Daily News while he was a high school student, Graham Platner, who is mounting a bid for Senate in Maine, suggested that “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter,” while lamenting that in media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “a sometimes-oppressive Israeli state can be, and often is, portrayed as a victim”…

The New York Times spotlights the efforts of the Jewish Theological Seminary in Budapest to recover tens of thousands of Jewish texts seized by the Nazis before and during World War II…

A letter authored by U.K. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who until last week was serving as the country’s foreign secretary, stated that London’s position was that Israel had not committed genocide in Gaza; Lammy wrote the letter prior to his reassignment within Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government…

French lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to oust Prime Minister François Bayrou after nine months in office, collapsing the country’s government…

U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner posted a video of himself and his staff participating in what he called the “Ambassador Plank Challenge,” modeled after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Physical Fitness Challenge”; Kushner won, holding the plank for nearly eight minutes…

Sharren Haskel, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, met in Abu Dhabi with Ali Al Nuaimi, the chairman of the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee…

The Wall Street Journal interviews hostage families tied to the Tikva Forum, who support continued IDF action in Gaza and oppose the widespread Israeli public pressure on the government to cut a deal to secure the hostages’ release before Israel’s strategic aims in Gaza are accomplished…

Israel banned two far-left Spanish legislators from entering the country following Madrid’s announcement that it would formalize a de facto weapons ban to Israel and ban ships carrying fuel bound for Israel from docking in Spain…

Syria accused Israel of conducting airstrikes near the cities of Palmyra, Latakia and Homs…

Israel’s soccer team fell short in its World Cup qualifier match to Italy 5-4; the Israeli players wore black armbands in recognition of the Jerusalem terror attack earlier in the day in which six people were killed…

Tunisian authorities denied a claim from the Global Sumud Flotilla that one of its vessels attempting to reach Gaza had been struck by a drone; a spokesperson for Tunisia’s National Guard said the allegations “have no basis in truth”…

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said that if Iran allows nuclear inspectors into the country, “the possibility of further military action will be diminished”…

More than 1,800 actors, entertainers, producers and other film industry workers signed a pledge not to screen films or work with Israeli film institutions “that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”; signatories include Emma Stone, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, Ayo Edebiri and Olivia Colman…

AIDS activist Michael Seltzer, who raised millions to fund treatment and prevention of the virus, died at 78…