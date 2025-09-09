Trump’s zeal for deals squashing reforms
Plus, Hamas rejects Trump’s Gaza deal
Good Tuesday morning.
In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's comments that the Israel rhetoric employed by some Democratic officials has stoked antisemitism, and talk to former Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz about her new book that focuses on Jewish identity. We have the scoop on a call from Sen. Bernie Moreno for Ohio universities to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism, and report on a senior Hamas official's rejection of the Trump administration's ceasefire proposal.

What We’re Watching
- Jeff Blau, Aby Rosen, Laurie Tisch and Gregg Hymowitz are convening a meeting of associates this morning to strategize over how to boost Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral election, as a new Siena/New York Times poll shows the former governor trailing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani by four points in a head-to-head matchup.
- In Virginia, voters in the 11th Congressional District head to the polls today to vote in the special election to succeed Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who died earlier this year. James Walkinshaw, who for years served as a top aide to Connolly, is the heavy favorite in today’s race.
- On Capitol Hill, the House Committee on Education & the Workforce’s HELP subcommittee is holding a hearing on “Unmasking Union Antisemitism.”
- Elsewhere in DC, the MEAD conference kicks off today, and the National Union for Democracy in Iran is holding its fourth annual Iran conference.
- The U.S. Embassy in Israel is hosting a belated Fourth of July celebration tonight in Jerusalem.
- The Hili Forum continues today in Abu Dhabi.
- And in Cairo, Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, is slated to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi for the first time since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH jI’S HALEY cohen and josh kraushaar
Over the weekend, The New York Times published a story contending that the momentum for settlements with elite universities was stalling amid divisions between those in the Trump administration looking to make a deal and those looking for more meaningful reforms in combating antisemitism.
The story glossed over the related development we’ve been hearing from officials involved in the negotiating process: that a zeal for dealmaking from some officials is overshadowing the main reason the Trump administration was playing hardball with these schools in the first place — the rampant antisemitism that has been festering on campus.
In fact, the word “antisemitism” was hardly mentioned in the lengthy Times story, a sign in itself of the administration’s flagging focus.
Indeed, many of the deals struck — along with the outlines of potential future deals — have focused on the dollar amounts in the settlement, without requiring many significant reforms that would deal with antisemitism at the elite schools.
WAR TALKS
Hamas official says disarmament not negotiable, rejects Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
A senior Hamas official publicly rejected any deal requiring the terrorist organization to lay down its arms, after Israel said it would support such a deal proposed by the Trump administration. In response to the Trump deal, Bassem Naim, a Turkey-based senior Hamas official, released a statement on his Telegram channel on Monday calling the proposal a “humiliating surrender document” and not a serious offer to end the war, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
What he said: Naim told Middle East Monitor, a pro-Hamas, Qatar-funded site, that the terrorist group would agree to a long-term ceasefire and would release all of the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but the Palestinians “right” to weapons and to fight Israel “cannot be relinquished.” He also said the terrorist group would only agree to a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza. The Trump administration’s deal, according to Israel’s Channel 12, would require Israel to stop its military operation in Gaza City and start a 60-day ceasefire. In the first 48 hours, Hamas would release all 48 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Then, the sides would negotiate the end to the war.