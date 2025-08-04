ANALYSIS
Israel votes emerge as new litmus test in Senate primaries
The votes have become a pivotal test in determining which members have maintained their support for Israel, and those who are responding to the political pressure from the party’s progressive activist base
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
After a majority of Senate Democrats voted last week to cut off some military sales to Israel, the issue has emerged as a dividing line in some key Senate primaries. The votes have become a pivotal test in determining...
Become a premium subscriber