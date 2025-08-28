coding chaos
Grok’s antisemitic rants the result of ‘unintended update,’ company says in letter to lawmakers
The company’s head of legal affairs called the antisemitic rants Grok spewed the result of ‘a bug, plain and simple’
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
xAI, the parent company of the social media platform X and creator of the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot, said in a letter to lawmakers earlier this month that the antisemitic and violent rants posted by the chatbot last month...
Become a premium subscriber