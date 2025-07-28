Dedicated role
TikTok hires new hate speech manager amid concerns over rising antisemitic content on the platform
The social media app hired Erica Mindel, a former Jewish communal professional, to lead the company’s hate speech policy, with a focus on antisemitic content
Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
TikTok recently hired a new hate speech manager with long-standing ties to the Jewish community, the company confirmed to Jewish Insider, as the social media platform faces growing pressure to confront a sharp rise in antisemitic content.
The...
