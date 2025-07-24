ONLINE ACTION

Gottheimer, Bacon re-up effort to combat antisemitism on social media

The STOP HATE Act would require social media companies to publicize policies on the use of their platforms by designated terrorists

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Don Bacon (R-NE) on Wednesday announced the reintroduction of the STOP HATE Act, which aims to crack down on antisemitism on social media. The legislators announced the bill’s reintroduction at a press conference alongside...