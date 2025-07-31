scoop
Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Palestinian state
A letter signed by prominent House progressives said such a state ‘will need to fully recognize Israel’ and guarantee ‘the disarmament of and relinquishing of power by Hamas’
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is circulating a letter to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among House lawmakers calling for the United States to recognize a Palestinian state.
Khanna, a prominent progressive voice in the...
