Jewish House members added to Palestinian statehood resolution without consent

A spokesperson for Rep. Kathy Manning said that Rep. Al Green’s office dragged its feet for months on removing her as a cosponsor of his resolution

Two Jewish House members said this week that they were added, without their knowledge or consent, as sponsors of a resolution supporting Palestinian statehood. According to one of the two, the bill’s sponsor dragged his feet for months before removing her.

Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) were removed this week as sponsors of a resolution by Rep. Al Green (D-TX), which states that Congress “affirms Palestine’s right to exist and at a future time to become a nation State,” as well as supports a two-state solution and “rejects calls for Palestine’s destruction.”

The two lawmakers had been quietly added as cosponsors on the same day earlier this year, on Jan. 3. A Manning spokesperson told Jewish Insider that her office discovered the error on Jan. 8 and immediately informed Green’s office.

“Green’s staff informed us that Rep. Manning’s name purportedly was submitted for cosponsorship through the use of a Google form in late December with no subsequent confirmation directly with our office,” the spokesperson continued. “Regrettably, Green’s office delayed two months before removing Rep. Manning’s name from the bill and also failed to notify us in advance of his Floor remarks this week.”

It’s unclear, at this point, who actually submitted the Google form response purporting to come from Manning’s office. Green did not respond to a request for comment.

Green took to the floor on Tuesday to remove Manning from the legislation. Raskin asked to be taken off the following day.

Raskin said in brief remarks on the House floor on Wednesday that he was added “without my knowledge, without my consent” and that he “knew nothing about it.”

He vowed to work with House leadership and the House clerk to “figure out how this is happening” and “prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Other cosponsors include Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Andre Carson (D-IN), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

Carson spokesperson Caroline Ellert confirmed to JI that he’s “a proud cosponsor of H.Res.902 and continues to affirm Palestine’s right to exist, just as he voted for H.Res.888 reaffirming Israel’s right to exist.”

None of the other remaining cosponsors immediately responded to a request for comment.