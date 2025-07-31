ANALYSIS
Israel’s support in the U.S. becomes a partisan divide
Anti-Israel activists on the left are working to win over Democratic lawmakers to their side — and are finding some unlikely allies moving in their direction amid the sustained pressure
Avi Ohayon (GPO)
A new Gallup poll underscores the degree to which Israel’s security is now dependent on support from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, the Jewish state having drained much of its political capital from both Democrats and independents...
Become a premium subscriber