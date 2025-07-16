all in this together
Global oil market pressures restrained Israeli, Iranian attacks on oil infrastructure, analyst says
Jason Bordoff said at the Aspen Security Forum that ‘some measure of security’ came from ‘the fact that we’re in a global oil market and we’re all in this together’
Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The pressures of the global oil market restrained Israel from bombing Iran’s Kharg Island oil facilities and Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz or attacking Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil facilities, an energy policy analyst argued at the Aspen...
