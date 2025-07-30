Exclusive
Foxx, Gottheimer aim to restrict federal funding to colleges that boycott Israel
The Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act would require schools to certify annually that they are not engaged in a ‘nonexpressive commercial boycott’ of Israel
Vincent Ricci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would make colleges that engage in a “nonexpressive commercial boycott” of Israel ineligible to receive federal student aid funding.
The legislation, the Protect Economic and...
