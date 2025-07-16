campus beat
Columbia takes steps to reach Title VI deal with federal government
Among other commitments, the university announced it would refuse to recognize or meet with the anti-Israel student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Columbia University announced on Tuesday it would implement several commitments in an effort to reach a deal with the Trump administration to restore the $400 million in federal funding that was cut by the government in March due to...
