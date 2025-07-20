christian controversy

Netanyahu’s office resolves high-profile visa issue for American Christian groups

A source in the PMO told JI that Israel has ‘absolutely no interest in undermining the freedom [of workers and volunteers for Christian organizations] coming to Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office resolved the dispute between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel over the denial of visas to workers and volunteers for several Christian organizations, two sources involved in...