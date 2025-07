SPEAKING UP

As humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, pro-Israel Democrats express concern

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL): ‘The world must not turn a blind eye to the fact that children are starving because of this war’

Amid reports of a mounting hunger crisis in Gaza, some of Israel’s staunchest defenders in the Democratic Party are now calling for Israel to do more to get humanitarian aid to Gazans — a signal that deteriorating conditions in the...