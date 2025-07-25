Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo

Huckabee: United Nations more interested in self-preservation than getting food into Gaza

In an interview with JI, Huckabee pinned the humanitarian issues in Gaza on Hamas and the U.N.

By
Lahav Harkov
July 25, 2025

Since his arrival in Israel in April, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has made his mark as the first evangelical U.S. ambassador to Israel — and possibly the most effusive in his remarks about the Jewish state.

That...

Featured Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.