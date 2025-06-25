Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to praise Trump’s Iran strikes

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Democratic efforts to block Trump war powers to continue des...pite Iran ceasefire 

GOP lawmakers: Trump ceasefire a sign of ‘peace through stre...ngth’

Vance learns about Israel-Iran ceasefire on air at Fox News

Tucker Carlson claims Qatar doesn’t need U.S. base

Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

Georgetown University ‘appalled’ by department chair’s call ...for Iran to strike U.S. base

White House press secretary downplays Trump’s regime change ...comments

IAF bombs Evin Prison as Iranian missile barrage damages ‘st...rategic infrastructure’ in southern Israel

Arab states concerned about spillover from Israel-Iran war, ...but recognize Iranian threat, lawmakers say

After being released from detention, anti-Israel activist Ma...hmoud Khalil addresses NIAC rally

Picnic blankets, babka, and banchan bialys: Inside the hotte...st Jewish food event of the summer

Graham praises Trump’s ‘brilliant’ operation, believes Israe...l will ‘take down’ Iranian regime

Former House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer backs U.S. strike...s on Iran

Vance: U.S. is ‘not at war with Iran’ but with its nuclear p...rogram

U.S. did ‘extremely severe damage’ to Iranian nuclear sites,... but extent of destruction unknown

Pickaxe Mountain: Iran’s lesser-known underground nuclear fa...cility, deeper than Fordow

Expert: ‘We’re not on the verge of World War III — the Irani...an regime wants to survive’

Netanyahu praises Trump for ‘bold decision’ to strike Irania...n nuclear facilities

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nucle...ar facilities

U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo...w

Supreme Court rules unanimously to allow terror victims to s...ue Palestinian Authority, PLO

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on ...Iran

Rep. Randy Fine says he’s on Capitol Hill to be a leader aga...inst antisemitism

Rep. Max Miller says he was run off the road, threatened by ...pro-Palestinian activist

In apparent shift, CNN describes Arab-Israeli towns as Pales...tinian

Quick Hits

TED'S TAKE

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to praise Trump’s Iran strikes

The Texas Republican introduced the amendment in anticipation of a vote later this week on the resolution, which would curtail the president’s ability to take any additional action targeting Iran without congressional approval

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is seen outside a Senate Judiciary Committee markup on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

By
Emily Jacobs
June 25, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday proposed an amendment to Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) war powers resolution, which would block the U.S. from taking further military action against Iran, commending President Donald Trump for a “successful mission” in damaging the regime’s nuclear program. 

Cruz introduced the amendment in anticipation of a vote later this week on the resolution, which would curtail the president’s ability to take any additional action targeting Iran without congressional approval. The amendment, if adopted, would attach language to the resolution celebrating the very actions it seeks to block.

“Members of the United States Armed Forces and intelligence community, and all those involved in the planning and successful execution of Operation Midnight Hammer on June 21, 2025, including President Donald J. Trump, should be commended for their efforts in a successful mission,” the amendment reads.

The Texas senator offered an identical amendment praising the president’s actions when Kaine introduced a war powers act in 2020 in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate Quds Force head Gen. Qassem Soleimani. That amendment, which said that those involved in the operation “should be commended for their efforts in a successful mission,” passed 64-34. 

“The Senate routinely passes this language to applaud presidents for operations like these, which make all Americans immeasurably safer. We came together to congratulate President Obama for liquidating Osama bin Laden, and the Senate voted to applaud President Trump for doing the same to Soleimani. I intend to ensure we do the same for this weekend’s crucial operation, which eliminated the existential threat to America of a nuclear-armed Iran,” Cruz told Jewish Insider in a statement. 

Kaine told reporters on Monday that his resolution was likely to come up for a vote on Thursday or Friday.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice