Quick Hits

assisting an ally

Graham: U.S. support for Israeli strikes on Iran would ‘reset the position of America in the world’

'If Iran rejects diplomacy, the only logical answer is to help Israel finish the job. If we don't do that, it will be another example of Afghanistan where we blink,' the South Carolina Republican told JI

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at a press conference on US-Israel relations on February 17, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By
Emily Jacobs
June 14, 2025

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Friday that he’s urging U.S. support for Israel’s campaign to destroy Iran’s nuclear program as a means of “substantially undoing the damage caused by the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal” during the Biden administration. 

The South Carolina senator told Jewish Insider that he views Israel’s military operation in Iran as an opportunity to improve the reputation of the U.S. in the region by helping the Jewish state eliminate the threat of a nuclear Tehran if diplomatic efforts to address the issue fail. 

Graham argued that the standing of the U.S. in the Mideast was significantly degraded by the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was ordered under President Donald Trump during his first administration and implemented under then-President Joe Biden. 

“If Iran rejects diplomacy, the only logical answer is to help Israel finish the job. If we don’t do that, it will be another example of Afghanistan where we blink. We can’t afford that anymore. If we do help Israel, who has been amazingly successful thus far, then I think it reverses the damage that Afghanistan caused for America. We’ve got a chance not only to take a bad guy off the table in terms of their nuclear ambitions, but reset the position of America in the world. I would take that opportunity if I were President Trump,” Graham said. 

“The benefit to us as a nation is that Iran is a threat not only to Israel but to us. It would have the benefit of substantially undoing the damage caused by the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. We would be seen as a stronger, more reliable ally and it would help us to get good outcomes in other conflicts throughout the world,” he continued. 

Graham expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts to try “to get Iran back to the negotiating table to end their nuclear program through diplomacy” while cautioning that he believes “it’s important for the United States to go all in with Israel in finishing the job regarding Iran’s nuclear program” if “that effort fails.”

“We have capability Israel doesn’t just in terms of air assets, and I think it is in our national security interest to provide Israel what they need and to assist them in finishing the job. That doesn’t require boots on the ground, but it will require military assets,” the GOP senator said. 

“If you believe in America as a force for good and you believe that we should deal with threats before they get out of hand, then the answer is to go all in. What would be provocative and irresponsible is to allow this program to continue. We’re trying to use diplomacy to end it, but that only works if we have a willing partner. I cannot stress how important it is to deny Iran a nuclear capability. If they get a weapon, they will use it. And if they get a weapon, the Arabs will want one of their own and you’ll have a new arms race in the Mideast,” he added of the risks of a nuclear-armed Iran. 

Asked about left- and right-wing critics of Israel’s actions who have accused the Jewish state of hurting the diplomatic efforts, Graham compared them to “the heirs of Neville Chamberlain.”

“That’s what they said about Hitler, that being provocative would make Hitler more lethal. They were wrong then, they’re wrong now,” he said.

