The Red Zone

Ratcliffe: Iran’s at the nuclear goal line — and wants to score

The CIA director’s alleged comments are a functional rebuke of intelligence assessments that Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has told colleagues behind closed doors he believes Iran is actively working toward building a nuclear weapon, comparing the claim that Tehran isn’t working on building a nuclear weapon to the idea that football players at the 1-yard line would not attempt to score a touchdown, per CBS News, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

His reported comments function as a rebuke of U.S. intelligence assessments that Iran is not actively developing a nuclear weapon, in spite of its accelerating efforts to amass stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in violation of nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty commitments and construction of ballistic missiles with which a nuclear weapon could be launched.

Testimony from the intelligence community to the House and Senate intelligence committees has downplayed the risk of Tehran developing a weapon. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified as recently as March that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not given orders to weaponize Iran’s nuclear technology, and Iranian researchers had yet to restart their research on a delivery system, consistent with assessments from prior administrations.

Ratcliffe’s testimony comes after President Donald Trump publicly disagreed with Gabbard’s testimony. U.S. lawmakers and Israeli officials have similarly disputed Gabbard’s assessment. Ratcliffe’s assessment coincides with reports that Trump has already tentatively approved a U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

Ratcliffe is reportedly one of a small inner circle of advisers whom Trump is consulting as he mulls U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear program, from which Gabbard has been excluded.