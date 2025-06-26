campus concerns

House Education Committee sends asks for more information from colleges after hearing

The follow-up letters come weeks after the presidents of Haverford College, California Polytechnic State University and DePaul University testified before the committee about campus antisemitism

The House Education and Workforce Committee requested additional information about campus antisemitism from DePaul University, California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo) and Haverford College on Thursday, weeks after bringing their presidents before the committee for a hearing on campus antisemitism.

Rep. Tim Walberg’s (R-MI) letter to Haverford President Wendy Raymond — who repeatedly dodged questions from committee members throughout the hearing, refusing to discuss specifics — called out those evasive responses.

“While the Committee appreciates your appearance on May 7th to discuss these concerns, your lack of transparency about how, if at all, Haverford has responded to antisemitic incidents on its campus was very disappointing,” Walberg wrote. “Among other things, despite repeated requests, you failed to share any data, even in the aggregate, on faculty and student disciplinary actions taken in response to antisemitic incidents on your campus.”

The Michigan Republican requested information on the school’s policy against sharing disciplinary information, action taken against a Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine group that praised terrorists, details surrounding an alleged boycott of a donut shop, information about a Haverford professor who celebrated the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and details about other professors who have made antisemitic and anti-Zionist comments.

In his letter to Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, Walberg highlighted that anti-Israel activists had recently vandalized a school building, as well as asked for information about how the school is updating its orientation and employee training materials, how it’s putting together an antisemitism task force and the school’s plans to endow a chair in Jewish studies and create an interfaith center.

Writing to DePaul President Robert Manuel, Walberg asked about the status of a college disciplinary process regarding Students for Justice in Palestine, including the status of a hearing on the group’s conduct and any recent communications regarding disciplinary action taken.

Walberg also asked for information about security improvements and changes to DePaul’s campus that Manuel had discussed during the hearing.