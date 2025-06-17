Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Colorado Sens. Bennet, Hickenlooper push for more NSGP funding after Boulder attack

They also urged lawmakers to ensure that the funding can be used to pay security guards and other security personnel

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (C) introduces Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) (L) at Camp Hale on October 12, 2022 in Red Cliff, Colorado.

By
Marc Rod
June 17, 2025

Colorado’s two Democratic senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, wrote to Senate leaders on Tuesday calling for funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to be increased to as much as $500 million following the antisemitic attack on a hostage awareness march in Boulder, Colo.

They also urged lawmakers to ensure that the funding can be used to “pay permanent security guards and other critical personnel.”

“In the wake of these incidents and the broader increase in religiously motivated hate crimes, we urge you to do more to protect our Jewish communities by increasing funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program,” the lawmakers wrote. “We also urge you to direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to expand eligible NSGP expenditures so that synagogues, Jewish community centers, and other religious institutions can use the program to hire and retain personnel to better prevent antisemitic and other hate crimes.”

They emphasized that antisemitism in the United States has risen to record levels since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, and that funding for the program has fallen significantly short. 

“Following the recent antisemitic attacks in Boulder and Washington, D.C., it is obvious that Congress must allocate more funds for the NGSP, potentially up to $500 million, as many Republican Senators continue to request,” the two Colorado senators wrote. “Jewish Americans, like all Americans, deserve to visit their places of worship, schools, and community freely and without fear.”

