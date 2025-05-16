Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

ARMS ARGUMENT

Sen. Murphy to force votes on halting weapons sales to Qatar and UAE

Murphy said the two countries are engaging in ‘nuclear grade corruption’ by attempting to enrich the president

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy speaks at the rally to Say NO to Tax Breaks for Billionaires & Corporations at US Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
May 16, 2025

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on Thursday that he’ll attempt to force a vote on his resolutions halting several sets of arms sales to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in response to the Qataris offering President Donald Trump a $400 million Boeing jet to add to the Air Force One fleet and the Emiratis investing $2 billion in his family’s cryptocurrency coin.

The Connecticut senator’s joint resolutions of disapproval target $1.9 billion in arms sales to Qatar and $1.6 billion in weapons sales to the UAE, all five of which were co-sponsored by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT). 

The $1.9 billion sale to Qatar includes eight MQ-9B armed drones and related equipment, including 200 JDAM tail kits, 300 500-pound bombs and 110 Hellfire II missiles. The three Emirati sales include six CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters and relevant equipment, valued at $1.32 billion; F-16 aircraft components, accessories and defense services, a $130 million value; and spare or repair parts for the UAE’s AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aircraft, a $150 million value.

“This isn’t a gift out of the goodness of their hearts — it’s an illegal bribe that the president of the United States is champing at the bit to accept. That’s unconstitutional and not how we conduct foreign policy. Unless Qatar rescinds their offer of a ‘palace in the sky’ or Trump turns it down, I will move to block this arms sale,” Murphy said in a statement on the Qatari resolution. 

“The Emiratis invested $2 billion in a company run by the sons of the president of the United States and the special envoy to the Middle East. Now, the administration wants to sell $1.6 billion in military aircraft to the UAE. Trump’s foreign policy is really that simple — make him and his family richer in exchange for favors like arms sales and access to our most advanced computer chips,” he said in a separate statement on the UAE sales.

“If a foreign government is participating in this kind of nuclear grade corruption by directly enriching the president and his family, we are going to force a full Senate debate on that behavior and a vote on their security relationship with the United States,” he added.

Schatz tried to force floor consideration of his resolution condemning the Qatari jet offering on Tuesday through a unanimous consent request, but was blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

Reps. Greg Meeks (D-NY) and Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said they’re separately filing resolutions to block $1 billion in arms sales to the UAE, for which they said the Trump administration had failed to follow standard congressional review procedures.

Meeks has placed holds on U.S. arms sales to the UAE and other countries providing backing to parties involved in the bloody civil war in Sudan.

