Hearing for Trump’s ambassador nominee to Turkey underscores chill to U.S.-Turkey relations

Tom Barrack, the nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Turkey, fielded questions about how he will approach the significant gaps between the U.S. and Turkey on a variety of bilateral and regional issues, but provided few specific answers on his approach beyond saying that he would work to cultivate dialogue with Ankara and other regional partners.

Tuesday’s questioning from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee highlighted senators’ significant and myriad frustrations with the U.S.’ ostensible ally.

Barrack said that his approach to disagreements between the U.S. and Turkey would involve laying out U.S. priorities and goals to the Turkish government and working to understand the same from Ankara, so that the two sides can “create a firm and structured process to get those things done” through cross-governmental efforts.

During his opening remarks, Barrack steered clear of criticism of Turkey, describing it as a “valued NATO partner, sitting at the most strategic crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East,” which offers significant benefits to NATO, the fight against ISIS and efforts to support Ukraine.

Barrack is a businessman and longtime Trump associate who was indicted on charges that he had illegally lobbied on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, but was acquitted.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) described Turkey in his opening remarks as “a critical U.S. and NATO ally” but “far from [in] lockstep with America in supporting our mutual interests,” including obstructing Swedish and Finnish accession to NATO, holding ties to Russia and Hamas, having a history of domestic and international repression of dissent and holding a concerning and potentially destabilizing role in Syria.

“I am open to working with Turkey to address long standing American concerns and find a path forward, but Turkey must remove some of these irritants,” Risch said, specifically mentioning its purchase of Russian S400 missile-defense systems.

“Turkey is the most challenging ally — and I use that word cautiously when talking about Turkey,” Risch added, clarifying that he specifically views the Turkish leadership as an issue.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking Democrat on the committee, also outlined a range of concerns including Turkey’s recent arrest of a leading opposition party candidate, its suppression of journalists and protesters and its potentially problematic role in Syria. “You certainly will have your work cut out for you,” Shaheen told Barrack.

Asked by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) how he would work to ensure Turkey no longer acts as a sanctuary for Hamas and improve its deteriorating relationship with Israel, Barrack said that his “attitude is to provide constant dialogue, constant pressure, constant, consistent focus of what our desire is with the Türkiye government.” He said specific policies would be guided by the administration and Congress.

Asked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) about Turkey’s support for International Criminal Court arrest warrants targeting Israeli leaders, Barrack said he would urge Turkey not to come into conflict with President Donald Trump, who has condemned the warrants, and would make clear the U.S. position.

Cruz said that the U.S. sanctions should be “enforced and widened.” When Cruz questioned Barrack on details of potential Turkish involvement in assisting the ICC case, Barrack declined to comment, saying he did not have the relevant information.

Pressed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on whether he understood the substantial bipartisan opposition to providing Turkey with access to the F-35 fighter jet program until it relinquishes its S400 system, Barrack initially provided a noncommittal answer, before saying that he understood that there would need to be a “very detailed legislative intervention” to change U.S. policy on the subject.

Asked about Turkey’s role and influence in the new Syrian government, Barrack said that “out of chaos comes opportunity.”

“What we all agree upon is that the receding of the Assad regime in Syria provides an opportunity to rid ourselves of the Shia crescent on Israel’s behalf, on America’s behalf, on Turkey’s behalf, and to eliminate Islamic State,” Barrack said. “But the Rubik’s Cube of issues which we’re confronting is enormous.”

Pressed for more specific details, Barrack demurred, saying he did not yet have access to the relevant classified information.

He said that if confirmed he hopes to bring all elements of the U.S. government and all international parties involved in the situation in Syria to the table to “try and cause a discussion” to build a new Syria policy, which Barrack said the U.S. lacks.

He again indicated he would defer to the president and to Congress on specific policies.

Senate Democrats noted that the Trump administration recently detained Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national who held a student visa, allegedly over pro-Palestinian activism. They questioned Barrack on how he would approach a situation in which Turkey similarly detained an American student living in Turkey.

Barrack largely declined to discuss the hypothetical.

“My emotional and compassionate response to everybody who’s in the midst of what we’re finding in these very difficult immigration issues everywhere is the personal consequence is something I can’t opine over because I don’t have access to all the facts,” Barrack said, “but I can tell you that if an American is violated in any respect with any of their rights duties and freedoms in any country … it’s just unacceptable.”

Multiple senators, including Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who introduced him, highlighted Barrack’s familial ties to the region. His parents immigrated to the United States from modern-day Lebanon, then part of the Ottoman Empire.