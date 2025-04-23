Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

MICHIGAN MOMENTUM

Clash over Israel possible in Dem primary showdown for Haley Stevens’ House seat 

Former Rep. Andy Levin, an anti-Israel Democrat, is discussing a bid to reclaim his old seat

Jeremy Moss State Senator/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Michigan state Senate president pro tempore Jeremy Moss and former Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI)

By
Marc Rod
April 23, 2025

Michigan state Senate president pro tempore Jeremy Moss and former Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) are publicly floating runs for the House seat held by Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who announced on Tuesday that she’s making a bid for Michigan’s open Senate seat — a primary battle that could rehash the bitter Israel policy divisions that characterized the 2022 race when Stevens defeated Levin.

Dave Woodward, the chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners and a former state lawmaker, is also considering a run.

Both Moss and Levin are Jewish but have differing approaches to issues key to the Jewish community. Debates over Israel policy, an important issue in a district in the Detroit suburbs with a significant Jewish population, were a prominent feature of the 2022 primary between Stevens and Levin.

The organized, mainstream Jewish community largely backed Stevens in that race, feeling betrayed by Levin’s increasingly antagonistic stances on Israel.

Moss, in a statement on Tuesday, aligned himself closely with Stevens and praised her decision to run for the Senate. He said he’d make a decision on his own campaign soon.

“Her entrance in that race leaves a critical opening for us to fill in the 11th Congressional District at a moment when so much is at stake. I’ve represented hundreds of thousands of residents in this district and I share their concerns about our economy and our democracy,” Moss said. “We need to send a proven fighter to Congress to lower everyday costs for Michiganders, protect our fundamental freedoms, and stand up to Donald Trump’s and Elon Musk’s dangerous attacks on our rule of law.”

From his current role, Moss has been outspoken against antisemitism and in support of the U.S.-Israel relationship, including criticizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her use of the slogan “from the river to the sea,” arguing that both Jews and Hamas view it as a call for the death of Jews.

He has also spoken out about anti-Israel protests in the state, such as those targeting University of Michigan regents, saying that some of the demonstrations crossed the line into antisemitism, and highlighting how Jews have felt increasingly endangered in the United States since Oct. 7.

“The overwhelming majority of Jews believe in a place of refuge in a Jewish homeland. But if you even mention how woven the Jewish religion is with Jewish sovereignty in Israel, today you get called a ‘colonizer,’ a ‘racist,’” Moss said a year ago. “Zionist is now being weaponized as a slur, and it is infuriating that the same people who will say that also post ‘Happy Passover’ to all who are observing without acknowledging what we’re actually observing.”

Levin, meanwhile, established himself as a leading left-wing Jewish voice critical of Israel while in Congress and appears to have moved further left on the issue in the time since then. 

Levin endorsed and was an advocate for the “Uncommitted” campaign opposing former President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary over Israel policy disputes, though he said he would support Biden in the general election. He urged Biden and later Vice President Kamala Harris to step up their criticisms of Israel.

He has also suggested he could support a one-state solution in Israel and the Palestinian territories, said Israel must free “political prisoners” including Marwan Barghouti who was convicted of terrorism and said that the U.S. should “rethink U.S. military aid” to Israel.

Levin, who focused heavily on Israel policy in his 2022 campaign against Stevens, and his allies have largely blamed pro-Israel outside spending for his loss by nearly 20 points.

