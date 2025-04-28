Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

NO DEAL

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal without Hamas disarming

‘There is no chance we will agree to a ceasefire with Hamas that will only allow it to rearm, recover and continue its war against Israel,’ a senior Israeli official said

Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Smoke rises after Israeli army's attack on the Tuffah neighbourhood in the east of the Gaza City, Gaza on April 25, 2025.

By
Lahav Harkov
April 28, 2025

Israel will not accept a proposed five-year ceasefire and hostage-release deal, because it does not require Hamas to disarm, a senior Israeli official said in a briefing to journalists on Monday.

A Hamas official said on Saturday the terrorist organization would release in one go all of the remaining hostages in Gaza — 59 total, including at least 21 living — in exchange for a five-year ceasefire.

Hamas would not, however, agree to disarming and would only enter an agreement to end the current war in Gaza, rejecting a 45-day ceasefire and hostage deal proposal proffered by Israel earlier this month.

The Israeli official said that the five-year proposal has been “going around some Arab states.” 

“There is no chance we will agree to a ceasefire with Hamas that will only allow it to rearm, recover and continue its war against Israel,” he said. 

Regarding a recent report that Qatar encouraged Hamas to harden its stance in the negotiations, the official said that “the Qataris had a negative influence in the current negotiations.” 

The official said that the reason Israel has been fighting at a lower intensity in Gaza since the last ceasefire ended on March 18 was to give hostage negotiations a chance.

”We want to exhaust the effort to return the hostages and that influences our patterns of action,” he said.

However, the official added, “our patience is not endless,” indicating that the war could increase in its intensity in the coming weeks.

With regard to President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gazans to emigrate, the official said that there are Western countries, including Canada, that told Israel they want to help their citizens or relatives of citizens get out of Gaza.

“People who want to leave should be able to, freely, and there are countries that want to absorb them,” the official stated. 

Israel is still not allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. The official said that the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a combined IDF-civilian unit that deals with aid, among other matters in the West Bank and Gaza, “is constantly monitoring, and if there is not enough food, the information will be given to decision-makers.”

“We have no obligation to feed the war machines of the enemy’s economy,” the official added. “The trucks strengthened Hamas’ economy … It was their main source of income. It led us to think about how to prevent this phenomenon.”

