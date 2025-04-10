round two

House Education Committee to hold another antisemitism hearing with college presidents

The May 7 hearing will feature the presidents of California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo), Haverford College and DePaul University

The House Education & Workforce Committee will hold another hearing on campus antisemitism next month, its first such hearing since the beginning of this Congress, and the next in a series of high-profile showdowns that have led to the firings of multiple college presidents.

The hearing, scheduled for May 7, will focus on colleges beyond the most elite and well-known, featuring the presidents of California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo), Haverford College and DePaul University — Jeffrey Armstrong, Wendy Raymond and Robert Manuel, respectively.

“For the past few years, our Committee has played a critical role in both uncovering the rampant antisemitism on college campuses and holding administrators accountable,” Committee Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) said in a statement. “This hearing is a continuation of this work so that we can ensure Jewish students across the nation don’t face threats or harassment in violation of Title VI. Numerous legislative options are under consideration to make certain that schools across the country are ensuring a safe learning environment for all students in compliance with federal law.”

Walberg assumed the chairmanship of the committee earlier this year, and this will be some of his highest-profile action on antisemitism thus far.

But his actions thus far as chair, including calling this hearing, have indicated he’s taking a similar approach to campus antisemitism as did his predecessor, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC). Walberg has also continued sending letters to a growing list of colleges requesting information and documents on their responses to antisemitism on their campuses.

Democrats may seek to direct fire during the hearings on the Trump administration’s controversial policies to combat campus antisemitism, including revoking vast swaths of federal funding from schools and rescinding visas and green cards from foreign students allegedly involved in anti-Israel activism.

“DePaul President Robert L. Manuel has received an invitation to testify before Congress. He looks forward to having the conversation with our lawmakers and describing all that DePaul has done to confront antisemitism on campus,” the school said in a statement, and referred Jewish Insider to a factsheet on how the school is combating antisemitism.

“I look forward to testifying about this important issue,” California Polytechnic’s Armstrong said in a statement. “Combating antisemitism is a high priority for Cal Poly, where we work to maintain a safe environment that allows all students and staff to feel secure.”

The other schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment.