McCormick holds fundraiser with top GOP Jewish leaders 

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick, one of the leading GOP recruits, headlined a packed fundraiser with author and podcaster Dan Senor, Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer on Monday.

More than 300 people paid as much as $1,000 to attend the reception, which took place at the Lower Merion Synagogue. The hosting members contributed $6,600 apiece.

An invitation for the event, obtained by Jewish Insider, listed Jeff and Sheryl Bartos and Amir and Stacey Goldman as the primary hosts for the gathering. Other notable attendees included former GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, Amir Goldman, founder of Susquehanna Growth Equity, and Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrit.

McCormick, who is running in the politically pivotal battleground of Pennsylvania, has made winning over Jewish voters who have become disillusioned with the Democratic Party a major focus of his campaign against Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

As part of that effort, the Republican Senate hopeful has regularly highlighted his stalwart support for Israel and his work speaking out against antisemitism.



“A lot of Jewish voters that I encounter are wrestling with their political allegiances, wrestling with what they’re seeing play out from their television, wrestling with how to think about their strong support for Israel and their dismay at the antisemitism,” McCormick told JI in an interview last month. “This election really is forcing a lot of soul-searching, and I’m hoping to be able to win their confidence as someone who’s a strong voice on these issues and will be a strong voice as their senator.”