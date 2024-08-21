GWU suspends anti-Israel campus groups through fall semester

Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace now barred from hosting campus events as new academic year nears

The George Washington University started the 2024-25 academic year suspending the groups Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, the university confirmed to Jewish Insider.

The suspension, which was first announced in a joint Instagram post by the two groups on Monday — and has not yet been publicized by the university — is slated to run through the end of the fall semester. The groups said that university officials have told them they would remain on “disciplinary probation” through the remainder of the school year.

Under the suspension, SJP and JVP will not be recognized as registered campus organizations, are prohibited from hosting on-campus events and lose all university funding. Under probation, the groups will be required to obtain approval before hosting campus events and cannot use money from the university fund that is allocated to them.

A spokesperson for GW told JI that the school has “an obligation to address violations of university policy, and does so without regard to the content of the message those demonstrating seek to advance. It does so through a Code of Student Conduct that provides a fair review process that includes student peers.”

The spokesperson declined to elaborate on how the groups violated university policy, but said that the school will “hold discussions with groups of students, faculty, alumni and parents about enhancing community engagement and conflict education on campus moving forward.” In a separate Instagram post on Tuesday, SJP wrote that “GW agrees to student conditions: negotiations resume.”

“The university would not characterize [the discussions] as ‘negotiations,’” the spokesperson said, declining to elaborate on discussions that may take place with the groups.

SJP and JVP at GW were temporarily suspended last fall after projecting anti-Israel messages — including “Divestment from Zionist genocide now” and “Free Palestine From the River to the Sea” — on the campus library weeks after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. The suspension lasted 90 days while further disciplinary action prohibited SJP from posting communications on university property through May 20.

The groups’ demands include divestment from all companies with ties to Israel, ending all academic partnerships with the Jewish state and dropping all charges against anti-Israel student demonstrators. In the joint Instagram post on Monday, SJP and JVP suggested that they will continue organizing, despite the suspension.

“So long as this university funds the companies and weapons manufacturers murdering our loved ones… we will continue to resist,” the groups wrote.