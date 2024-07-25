Hill gives mixed response to Netanyahu’s congressional address

Republicans and some pro-Israel Democrats praised Netanyahu’s forceful message, while other Democrats and family members of hostages criticized the speech

Reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday fell largely along predictable lines: Republicans and some pro-Israel Democrats praised Netanyahu’s forceful message, while other Democrats and family members of hostages criticized the speech for not outlining a specific plan to free the hostages, as well as the harsh characterizations of anti-Israel protesters.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who presided over the joint session, praised the prime minister’s address while distancing himself from Netanyahu’s comments on the campus protests.

“I thought the prime minister’s speech was not partisan, which is something that we were very concerned about. I appreciate the fact that he started with the hostages and gave some encouragement,” Cardin told a roundtable of reporters after the speech. “I was also pleased to hear his strong commitment to normalization in the region, and a pathway to peace in the region with Palestinians and Israelis living side by side in peace.”

“There are some parts of his speech that I did not think were totally balanced. I’ll just mention one. I’m not a big fan of a lot of the protesters, but they have a right to protest so long as they don’t interfere with someone else’s rights. I think the motivation for many of these protesters is pure, their views,” Cardin added.

During and after the speech, protesters outside the Capitol brandished Hamas flags, spray-painted pro-Hamas graffiti, set American flags on fire and assaulted a police officer.

Cardin also noted that the prime minister made comments that would be appealing to Democrats, pointing to his praise of President Joe Biden’s record on Israel.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) praised Netanyahu’s address, telling Jewish Insider as she was leaving that, “I think he represented the State of Israel admirably, it was a wonderful speech. I was standing up the whole time. It was an important reminder of the link between our two nations and the importance of standing together.”

“He made his case very, very well. I think I stood up and clapped more than any other speech I’ve heard in that room, and I stood up and clapped one or two fewer times than somebody who was sitting next to me,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told JI of the prime minister’s address. “So an effective speech. What remains, however, is the policy that some of us would prefer to be different.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed the address as “a setback for both the U.S.-Israel relationship and the fight against Hamas,” describing it as “more a commentary of U.S. politics … than a path forward for Israeli and U.S. security.”

“The suggestion that any American who objects to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is a Hamas sympathizer was way out of bounds,” Murphy said. “The downplaying of the humanitarian crisis was astonishing to hear. The truth is that the civilian deaths in Gaza will be bulletin board recruiting material for terrorists for years. That hurts Israel and the U.S.”

“It was a speech designed to bolster Netanyahu’s political standing and U.S. Republican messaging. Netanyahu would have been better off spending this time finalizing a deal to bring the hostages home and end the war, instead of coming here to comment on U.S. politics,” he added.

Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Netanyahu for offering little clarity about his plan for wrapping up the war.

“The prime minister refuses to implement President Biden’s widely accepted proposal that would lead to a cease-fire, bring the hostages home, and allow for a new surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” Meeks said. “The prime minister did not outline a realistic plan for post-war Gaza, which I fear means that he intends to bend to the extreme right-wing voices in his coalition.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who boycotted the speech, called it “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States.” Pelosi slammed Netanyahu on X for not spending “his time achieving [a cease-fire deal] goal.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) praised Netanyahu for “recognizing what America did – standing with Israel side by side.”

“He expressed his appreciation which I think was appropriate,” she told JI. “He also talked about our shared values and I think that was important.”

Manning added that the speech was lacking in one area. Ten months into the war, she said she would have “loved for [Netanyahu] to have said, ‘We’re getting the hostages out tomorrow.’”

“But it’s not a perfect world and it’s not an easy situation,” she said.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told JI he thought the speech was “very forceful.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) praised Netanyahu’s plan for the “Abraham alliance” against Iran — which he addressed in the speech —- as a “hopeful part.”

“It’s necessary to align with Arab countries to be able to defeat terrorism,” Gillibrand told JI.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who has been treading a careful line on Israel policy as she campaigns for Michigan’s Senate seat, said in a statement that the speech was “a classic case of the messenger versus the message.” She said Netanyahu “continues to play politics” with the U.S.-Israel relationship.

“I had hoped to hear a concrete plan for bringing the hostages home, getting aid into Gaza, and securing a cease-fire. As we heard from the families of the hostages all morning, there is a deal to bring people home as part of a negotiated cease-fire, and he should take it,” Slotkin said. “He spoke in broad generalities, but provided little detail on his plans to transition to a new phase for the ‘day after.’ The people of Israel, the American people who have supported Israel for decades, and the Palestinian people in Gaza, deserve those answers.

Asked about criticisms of the speech, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) told JI that, “There were ample opportunities, in my view, for common agreement in that speech, and I think Prime Minister Netanyahu went out of his way to make clear that he was hoping to bring in people from all walks of life to support his efforts in Israel.”

“I’m grasping at straws to try and figure out where they’re coming from,” Young continued.” Were there a couple of fiery lines in there that may have upset the sensitivities of my colleagues? Yeah, I acknowledge that, but that’s almost always the case, these are some really hard issues. I thought on balance it was a really strong speech.”

Republicans generally offered unequivocal praise for the speech.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lauded the address as “spectacular.”

“It was a historic speech that spoke to the existential threats facing Israel right now and the growing tide of anti-Israel extremism here in the United States,” he told JI. “Prime Minister Netanyahu is a leader who I believe understands the gravity of the moment, and I believe his words were Churchillian.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement that it was “epic in every way and will be seen as a historical speech,” praising Netanyahu’s language on Iran and “vision for regional integration.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, who has led investigations into campus antisemitism, said that Netanyahu “laid out the clearest case yet as to why it’s vital to root out antisemitism here in America.” She referenced Netanyahu’s speech, calling on campus protesters to “stop being ‘Iran’s useful idiots.’”

In a statement, the families of American hostages being held in Gaza criticized Netanyahu for having “failed to present any new solutions or a path forward,” including not committing to the current hostage deal.

“We need to put everything else aside and stop delaying for domestic political gains,” they said. “Prime Minister Netanyahu, get the deal done and bring our loved ones home before it is too late.”

American Jewish leaders in attendance voiced varying views on the speech.

William Daroff, who leads the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told JI that the speech was ”an incredibly positive demonstration of the unbreakable bonds between the U.S. and Israel, bonds that are more important than any single political figure.”

“I think Prime Minister Netanyahu hit all the right notes, addressing the shared values and shared interests between America and Israel, how Israel’s fight is America’s fight,” Daroff said.” I think he appropriately lauded both Presidents Biden and President Trump in a smart, bipartisan way.”

Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI as he was heading into the speech that he was there particularly “to thank Rep. Virginia Foxx” for her work to combat antisemitism.

Sheila Katz, CEO of National Council for Jewish Women, echoed lawmakers’ disappointment that plans for the release of hostages were not addressed in detail. Katz was seated next to a family member of Carmel Gat, who was kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7 and remains in captivity. She said that both she and Gat’s relative were “disappointed.” Alon Gat, Carmel Gat’s brother, was one of six relatives of hostages arrested after they stood during the speech wearing yellow shirts reading “Sign the Deal Now.”

Katz said she “would have liked for there to be more about the people who are there and who are suffering.”