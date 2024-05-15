Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the concessions being made by university administrators to anti-Israel campus activists as graduation season arrives, and report on opposition from Democratic leaders to an upcoming House bill that would block the Biden administration from withholding aid to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sarah Elfreth, Sam Feist and Ilya Sutskever.

A week after President Joe Biden decided to freeze a delivery of weapons to Israel, his administration told Congress that it plans to push ahead with the sale of new weapons to the tune of more than $1 billion to Israel, three congressional aides told reporters.

“The potential arms transfer illustrated the narrow path the Biden administration is walking with Israel, trying to prevent an assault on Rafah and limit civilian casualties in Gaza but continuing to supply a longtime ally that the president has said has a right to defend itself,” The New York Times reported.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is slated to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend to discuss, among other things, a looming Rafah invasion and potential Israeli-Saudi normalization; the trip had been postponed from early April, when an injury sidelined Sullivan.

On the election front, the political establishment of both parties had a successful night, with incumbents and politically experienced candidates prevailing over outsiders in several primaries, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The biggest win of the night came from Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who overcame over $61 million in spending from Rep. David Trone (D-MD) to prevail by a double digit margin in the Maryland Senate Democratic primary. Alsobrooks won thanks to her political base of Black voters, winning big in her home county and Baltimore City and scoring narrower victories in other population centers such as Trone’s home base of Montgomery County.

Alsobrooks will face former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election, in what promises to be a competitive contest despite Maryland’s deep-blue orientation. As Hogan makes an aggressive push for Jewish voters in the state, it will be interesting to see if Alsobrooks, who embraced President Joe Biden’s call for conditioning military aid if Israel invades Rafah, will sound more supportive of Israel in the general election. Read more below.

AIPAC scored a big win in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, where state Sen. Sarah Elfreth defeated former Capitol Hill police officer Harry Dunn in the Democratic primary. Dunn, whose work defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, helped him raise millions from donors, had the money advantage in the race, but Elfreth’s experience representing parts of the district proved to be more consequential. Elfreth’s candidacy was also boosted by AIPAC’s super PAC, which spent over $4 million on her behalf, helping her to keep pace financially with Dunn.

In the Democratic primary for Trone’s seat in the 6th District, April Delaney, the wife of former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), comfortably prevailed over state Del. Joe Vogel. Both Democrats ran as stalwart supporters of Israel. Delaney will face former state Del. Neil Parrott, a Republican, in the general election.

In West Virginia, GOP Gov. Jim Justice crushed his right-wing primary challenger, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), and is all but guaranteed to head to the Senate next year. State Treasurer Riley Moore, the nephew of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), prevailed in his primary and is expected to succeed Mooney in the House.

Two Republican lawmakers facing far-right challenges — Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Carol Miller (R-WV) — won easily in a victory for GOP pragmatism. The Republican Jewish Coalition, which endorsed both lawmakers, proclaimed their victory is a warning sign for Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), who is facing a primary challenge next month against a more-moderate challenger backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Let there be no doubt: if you don’t stand with the Jewish community, if you don’t stand with Israel, the RJC will work to defeat you,” RJC National Chairman Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.

Bacon will be facing Democrat Tony Vargas in one of the most competitive House battlegrounds in the country.