In today’s Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on an ad buy from the United Democracy Project targeting Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and report on a spate of attacks targeting Jewish-owned businesses in New York City. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Bridgewater’s Nir Bar Dea, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

A coalition in crisis? Days after marking the country’s 76th Independence Day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself at odds with the two other members of his war cabinet over different issues.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered his harshest public remarks since the start of the war more than seven months ago, demanding that Netanyahu deliver a “day-after” plan for Gaza. Gallant said that “the key” to dismantling Hamas “is military action and the establishment of a governing alternative in Gaza.”

“In the absence of such an alternative, only two negative options remain: Hamas’ rule in Gaza or Israeli military rule in Gaza. The meaning of indecision is choosing one of the negative options. It would erode our military achievements, lessen the pressure on Hamas and sabotage the chances of achieving a framework for the release of hostages,” Gallant stated.

The prime ministerrejecteda similar demand from the U.S. on Wednesday, saying in a video message, “There is no alternative to military victory. The attempt to bypass it with this or that claim is simply detached from reality.”

What we’re reading today: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius talked to Gallant this week about his call for a “day-after” plan.

Netanyahu isalso at odds with Benny Gantz, formerly the country’s defense minister and now the third member of the war cabinet, over Israel’s contentious draft laws that have until now exempted the country’s Haredi population. Netanyahu agreed to back Gantz’s 2022 proposal for Haredi enlistment, but Gantz countered, saying that the 2022 legislation does not adequately address Israel’s needs in a post-Oct. 7 world. More on both Gallant and Gantz below.

Meanwhile on the battlefield, five Israelis soldiers were killed, and several others injured on Wednesday evening in the Jabalya area of Gaza, apparently in a case of mistaken identity when an IDF tank fired at a building in which they believed terrorists were hiding, Jewish Insider’s senior correspondent Ruth Marks Eglash reports. In a briefing this morning, IDF international media spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said it was “a tragic case of friendly fire but the result of fighting in a dense and complicated area.”

“The incident is under review,” Shoshani said, explaining that it took place in an area that had previously been cleared of terrorists but where in recent weeks they had begun regrouping. He said the the army is currently operating in three main arenas in Gaza: the area in and around Jabalya; northern Gaza and the eastern flank of Rafah, “in specific target locations.”

Additionally, Shoshani said that CENTCOM’s long-anticipated Gaza pier project is set to begin operations in the next day or so. The so-called JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore) floating pier has now successfully been anchored underwater, he said, and the IDF will work together with CENTCOM troops to secure the aid arriving to the enclave from Cyprus via the sea. The U.N.’s World Food Program will be tasked with distributing the aid inside Gaza, he said.

A new Fox News poll shows widespread support and sympathy for Israel as it continues to defend itself against Hamas, while underscoring that most Americans disapprove of the anti-Israel protests taking place across college campuses.

The survey finds 57% of respondents “side” more with the Israelis, while just 28% favor the Palestinians. Even those under the age of 35 narrowly favor the Israelis by a five-point margin (47-42%). Democrats are more narrowly divided, backing Israel over the Palestinians, 43-39%, while Republicans overwhelmingly favor the Jewish state, 75-15%.

Fewer than one-third (32%) surveyed said they thought the U.S. was too supportive of Israel, while 63% either thought the United States isn’t supportive enough of Israel (30%) or just right in its support (33%).

Opposition to the campus protests against Israel were also widespread in the survey, with 59% viewing them negatively and just 33% supporting them. Democrats, however, narrowly viewed the protests favorably by a nine-point margin (50-41%). While most white voters (64%) opposed the protests, an outright majority of Black respondents and a plurality of Hispanic respondents viewed them favorably.

A 58% majority of respondents characterized the protests as “anti-Israeli” while 34% rejected the characterization. A bare 46% plurality thought they were antisemitic, while 45% didn’t think so. Nearly half (49%) of respondents said they wouldn’t characterize the protests as “pro-Hamas,” while 42% said they would describe them that way.

And 29% of respondents said the protests make them hold a less sympathetic view towards the Palestinians, while 16% said it makes them view the Palestinians more sympathetically. A 52% majority said it makes no difference.