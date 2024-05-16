Daily Kickoff
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on an ad buy from the United Democracy Project targeting Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and report on a spate of attacks targeting Jewish-owned businesses in New York City. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Bridgewater’s Nir Bar Dea, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and IAEA head Rafael Grossi.
A coalition in crisis? Days after marking the country’s 76th Independence Day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself at odds with the two other members of his war cabinet over different issues.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered his harshest public remarks since the start of the war more than seven months ago, demanding that Netanyahu deliver a “day-after” plan for Gaza. Gallant said that “the key” to dismantling Hamas “is military action and the establishment of a governing alternative in Gaza.”
“In the absence of such an alternative, only two negative options remain: Hamas’ rule in Gaza or Israeli military rule in Gaza. The meaning of indecision is choosing one of the negative options. It would erode our military achievements, lessen the pressure on Hamas and sabotage the chances of achieving a framework for the release of hostages,” Gallant stated.
The prime ministerrejecteda similar demand from the U.S. on Wednesday, saying in a video message, “There is no alternative to military victory. The attempt to bypass it with this or that claim is simply detached from reality.”
What we’re reading today: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius talked to Gallant this week about his call for a “day-after” plan.
Netanyahu isalso at odds with Benny Gantz, formerly the country’s defense minister and now the third member of the war cabinet, over Israel’s contentious draft laws that have until now exempted the country’s Haredi population. Netanyahu agreed to back Gantz’s 2022 proposal for Haredi enlistment, but Gantz countered, saying that the 2022 legislation does not adequately address Israel’s needs in a post-Oct. 7 world. More on both Gallant and Gantz below.
Meanwhile on the battlefield, five Israelis soldiers were killed, and several others injured on Wednesday evening in the Jabalya area of Gaza, apparently in a case of mistaken identity when an IDF tank fired at a building in which they believed terrorists were hiding, Jewish Insider’s senior correspondent Ruth Marks Eglash reports. In a briefing this morning, IDF international media spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said it was “a tragic case of friendly fire but the result of fighting in a dense and complicated area.”
“The incident is under review,” Shoshani said, explaining that it took place in an area that had previously been cleared of terrorists but where in recent weeks they had begun regrouping. He said the the army is currently operating in three main arenas in Gaza: the area in and around Jabalya; northern Gaza and the eastern flank of Rafah, “in specific target locations.”
Additionally, Shoshani said that CENTCOM’s long-anticipated Gaza pier project is set to begin operations in the next day or so. The so-called JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore) floating pier has now successfully been anchored underwater, he said, and the IDF will work together with CENTCOM troops to secure the aid arriving to the enclave from Cyprus via the sea. The U.N.’s World Food Program will be tasked with distributing the aid inside Gaza, he said.
A new Fox News poll shows widespread support and sympathy for Israel as it continues to defend itself against Hamas, while underscoring that most Americans disapprove of the anti-Israel protests taking place across college campuses.
The survey finds 57% of respondents “side” more with the Israelis, while just 28% favor the Palestinians. Even those under the age of 35 narrowly favor the Israelis by a five-point margin (47-42%). Democrats are more narrowly divided, backing Israel over the Palestinians, 43-39%, while Republicans overwhelmingly favor the Jewish state, 75-15%.
Fewer than one-third (32%) surveyed said they thought the U.S. was too supportive of Israel, while 63% either thought the United States isn’t supportive enough of Israel (30%) or just right in its support (33%).
Opposition to the campus protests against Israel were also widespread in the survey, with 59% viewing them negatively and just 33% supporting them. Democrats, however, narrowly viewed the protests favorably by a nine-point margin (50-41%). While most white voters (64%) opposed the protests, an outright majority of Black respondents and a plurality of Hispanic respondents viewed them favorably.
A 58% majority of respondents characterized the protests as “anti-Israeli” while 34% rejected the characterization. A bare 46% plurality thought they were antisemitic, while 45% didn’t think so. Nearly half (49%) of respondents said they wouldn’t characterize the protests as “pro-Hamas,” while 42% said they would describe them that way.
And 29% of respondents said the protests make them hold a less sympathetic view towards the Palestinians, while 16% said it makes them view the Palestinians more sympathetically. A 52% majority said it makes no difference.
scoop
Long-anticipated AIPAC blitz against Bowman begins with $2 million, one-week ad buy
AIPAC’s United Democracy Project launched two ad campaigns yesterday, one attacking Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and supporting Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and another attacking Brandon Herrera, the social media influencer challenging Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Money moves: UDP is making an initial buy of $2 million in the New York race — $1 million each for an anti-Bowman and a pro-Latimer ad. New York’s primaries aren’t until June 25, suggesting UDP is planning to spend a significant amount in the Bowman/Latimer race. The campaign against Herrera is $1 million for two weeks of air time.
Bowman challenge: The anti-Bowman ad focuses primarily on Bowman’s voting record against bills backed by President Joe Biden, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the debt limit deal. “Jamaal Bowman has his own agenda and refuses to compromise, even with President Biden,” the ad’s narrator intones. “He’s hurting New York.”
Supporting Latimer: The ad supporting Latimer creates a direct contrast between Latimer and UDP’s characterization of Bowman, stating that Latimer “is putting people ahead of personal agendas and delivering real progressive results.” The ad continues, “in Congress, George Latimer will take on MAGA extremists and he’ll work with President Biden to keep delivering progressive results.”
Herrera hit: UDP’s anti-Herrera ad condemns a joke that Herrera made on a podcast appearance about veteran suicide, and states that he “glorifies Nazis and mocks the Holocaust,” highlighting a video first reported by JI. “Now, Brandon Herrera is running for Congress?” the ad’s narrator says, over the sound of laughter from the podcast appearance. “That joke would be on all of us.” Herrera has said he opposes any further foreign aid.
on his doorstep
Masked anti-Israel protester shows up at UMich Regent’s home in middle of night
When Jordan Acker woke up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in his home in Huntington Woods, a heavily Jewish suburb of Detroit, he saw several alarming notifications on his iPhone. Photos and videos from his doorbell app showed a disturbance outside his front door around 4:40 a.m., while he, his wife and their three daughters were asleep. A stranger wearing a red keffiyeh over his face walked up to Acker’s front door and stood there for several moments. He placed papers on the doors and took photographs before leaving. The document, a list of demands for the leadership of the University of Michigan, was signed: “In liberation, the UMich Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Next level: Acker, an attorney and former Obama administration official, sits on the Board of Regents of the University of Michigan, a statewide position he was elected to in 2018. He ran for the seat as a way to promote a safe campus environment and protect students from sexual misconduct. A Jewish Michigan alumnus, Acker knew Israel issues might come up — the school has been dealing with staunchly anti-Israel activists for years — but he never expected anything like the uproar of the last seven months. The disturbance at his home escalated things to a new level.
‘Enormously undemocratic’: “It’s not a way that we handle disputes in this country, by trying to scare elected officials. I think that is something that is enormously undemocratic,” Acker told JI on Wednesday afternoon. “I found it extremely disturbing and very menacing in thinking that someone would dress like that to come to my house at 4:40 a.m. It’s really surreal, and it’s very, very scary.” He compared the incident to something that happened in December 2020, when two dozen protesters showed up at night outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protest the results of the 2020 election.
Not happening: In the letter pasted to Acker’s door, the encampment protesters demand a meeting with Michigan’s Board of Regents, the university’s governing board. The letter and the middle-of-the-night visit do not make Acker more likely to meet with the group. He has said in the past divestment is “not really a negotiable one” for him. “I am not interested in meeting with a group led by someone who has posted that anyone who supports the Zionist state should die,” Acker said, referring to a social media post by the president of SAFE, the anti-Israel group that led the encampment.
night of broken glass
Vandals attack, break glass of Jewish-owned businesses in Manhattan overnight
Three Jewish-owned businesses in close proximity to one another on Manhattan’s Upper East Side were broken into early Wednesday morning, their glass doors smashed, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider. The Level 78 barber shop on 78th Street and Third Avenue, kosher restaurant Rothschild TLV on Lexington Avenue and 79th Street and The Nuts Factory candy shop on Third Avenue and 74th Street all had their glass windows or doors shattered at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the night of Israel’s Independence Day. The stores are all within blocks of the Moise Safra Center on Lexington and 82nd, which has attracted a number of kosher restaurants since it opened.
City statement: “The NYPD is aware of a series of incidents that took place at several businesses on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is investigating. We are also aware that many of these sites are visibly Jewish-run businesses, and we understand how unsettling this news may be for a community that is already on edge,” a City Hall spokesperson told JI. “As part of the investigation, the NYPD is looking into whether these were biased attacks, and if found to be true, will not hesitate to arrest and charge the individuals responsible accordingly.”
Midnight call: Rami “Richie” Yagudayev, owner of Level 78, told JI that he received a call in the middle of the night from a client who lives in the neighborhood. While walking his dog, the client noticed that the shop’s glass front door had been smashed and called the police. Yagudayev, who is from Israel and has owned the barber shop for 10 years, said that a phone that the store used to play music was stolen, but no money was taken from the register. “I think all the blessings saved my shop,” Yagudayev told JI, pointing to the mezuzah on the front door and photos of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the late Menachem Mendel Schneerson, scattered throughout the store.
Familiar phenomenon: “History doesn’t repeat but it definitely rhymes,” Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, the rebbetzin at Altneu Synagogue on the Upper East Side, told JI, referring to Kristallnacht, or “night of broken glass,” the widespread pogroms in 1938 that targeted Jewish-owned businesses in Germany. Chizhik-Goldschmidt emphasized that the Upper East Side attacks were “clearly an effort by thugs to intimidate the local Jewish community.”
horseshoe theory
Vance, Paul, Ramaswamy to address Quincy Institute, American Conservative magazine conference
Key Republican officials advocating to limit American engagement in international affairs — including Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Rand Paul (R-KY), former presidential candidate and potential vice presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) — are set to address a conference co-organized by Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and The American Conservative later this month, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The conference on Capitol Hill, and the GOP figures’ planned appearances, constitute a further reflection of “horseshoe” trends in foreign policy that have united the far right and far left in support of a more isolationist U.S. posture.
What they’re saying: According to an announcement circulated by the Quincy Institute, the conference aims to focus on “what does a foreign policy for the Middle Class look like?” The promotion declares that “Americans have tired of sending their money and their family members to fund and fight foreign conflicts not vital to their own safety and security” and questions why U.S. manufacturing jobs have moved overseas and “why government officials and media titans are so slow to address their concerns and so quick to label them ‘isolationists’ for asking.”
On the schedule: Other announced speakers include The American Conservative senior editor Helen Andrews, the Quincy Institute’s George Beebe, conservative journalist Saagar Enjeti and Branko Marcetic, reporter for the far-left Jacobin magazine, who wrote a book making “the case against Joe Biden.”
Elsewhere in Washington: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID) wrote to President Joe Biden raising concerns that lawmakers “still don’t have basic answers” to key questions about the paused weapons sales to Israel. They said they’re worried that the administration is hiding “the de facto conditioning of our assistance” to Israel and that Biden is clearly violating congressional intent and deliberately “obscuring congressional oversight.” They warned that the moves against Israel could prompt partners caught between the U.S. and Russia or China to side with U.S. adversaries.
cabinet criticism
Gallant calls on Netanyahu to formulate day-after plan for Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must commit to immediately seek an alternative to Hamas governance of the Gaza Strip without Israeli civilian control, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. “Hamas no longer functions as a military organization,” Gallant said in a statement. “Most of its battalions have been dismantled … However, as long as Hamas retains control over civilian life in Gaza, it may rebuild and strengthen [itself], thus requiring the IDF to return and fight in areas where it has already operated.”
Seeking an endgame: Gallant’s remarks come as the U.S. continues to raise concerns about Israel’s lack of a “day-after” plan, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying on Monday that “military pressure is necessary but not sufficient to fully defeat Hamas … So we were talking to Israel about how to connect their military operations to a clear strategic endgame … a better alternative future for Gaza and for the Palestinian people.”
Growing chorus: IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also reportedly criticized Netanyahu for the lack of a day-after strategy for Gaza, saying, according to Israel’s Channel 13, that “as long as there’s no diplomatic process to develop a governing body in the Strip that isn’t Hamas, we’ll have to launch campaigns again and again in other places to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure. It will be a Sisyphean task.”
Draft Dodge: War cabinet Minister Benny Gantz rejected Netanyahu’s backing of a Haredi enlistment bill he proposed in 2022, saying that it does not go far enough to address Israel’s post-Oct. 7 needs.
speaking out
Marc Rowan: It’s time to ‘exact a price’ for antisemitism
Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management who has emerged as a leading voice of the donor-class against antisemitism on college campuses, described the anti-Israel protests at universities across the country as having less to do with Israel and the Jews than with “anti-Americanism,” eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports. “It’s not antisemitism. It is anti-Americanism,” Rowan said on the Aleph venture capital firm’s latest podcast, which aired Wednesday. “We are in the middle of a takeover of our elite academic institutions by a dominant narrative that you can call post-colonial education: Oppressed versus oppressor, powerful or powerless.”
Rowan’s call: In the hour-long interview, which also focused on Rowan’s philanthropic interests, his views on Israel and its relationship with the United States and his investment ideologies, the CEO and chair of UJA-Federation of New York called for the Jewish community to “exact the price” for antisemitism. “There’s been no price to pay for being an antisemite,” he said. “These kids who are marching [at anti-Israel demonstrations], they don’t think about it because there’s been no price to pay. But if you come to Apollo, I would not hire you if you were anti-Black. I wouldn’t hire if you were anti-gay. I wouldn’t hire you if you were anti-anything. Why would I hire an antisemite?”
Naming and shaming: Rowan called for the Jewish community to “call out the 20 worst universities, the 20 worst civic organizations and the 20 worst philanthropic institutions. We should make it embarrassing to serve as a director on these boards and trustees.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
Pic of the Day
Or Gat, whose sister, Carmel, is being held by Hamas in Gaza, met with Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) and other lawmakers this week in Washington, D.C., to discuss efforts to free his sister from captivity. Gat’s mother, Kinneret Gat, was killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7; his sister-in-law was also taken hostage, but released in November.
