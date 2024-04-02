Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on former Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on a potential Rafah operation at last night’s Hertog Forum in D.C., and talk to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz about her recent trip to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Aryeh Lightstone, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani and Rep. Ro Khanna.

The Israel Defense Forces is on high alert following an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on Monday that killed seven Iranian officials, including Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, and his deputy, Gen. Mohammad Hadi Hajriahim. Tehran has vowed revenge for the attack, which destroyed the consulate building but left other areas of the embassy intact.

Iranian and Syrian officials blamed Israel for the strike, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran’s Hezbollah proxy in Lebanon. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF chief spokesman, described the strike target as “a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building in Damascus.”

“According to our intelligence, this is no consulate and this is no embassy,” Hagari told CNN. “I repeat, this is no consulate and this is no embassy.”

A spokesperson for the National Security CounciltoldAxios that the U.S. had “no involvement” in the strike on the consulate. Israeli and U.S. officials confirmed that Jerusalem gave a heads-up to Washington shortly before the strike.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told us this morning that Monday’s strike was “the most consequential strike against the IRGC since the takedown of IRGC-Quds Force commander Qasem Suleimani.”

“The precision and daring of the operation against senior IRGC commanders cannot be overstated,” Dubowitz added. “Israel is reaching a decision point on its northern front, where Hezbollah’s lethal provocations have become unbearable. Taking out top-tier IRGC commanders in the hostile axis that runs from Tehran through Damascus to Beirut is an effective way of getting the enemy and Washington to focus on what’s at stake.”

The strike occurred shortly before a virtual meeting between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top Israeli officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, which had been convened to discuss Israel’s looming Rafah operation. The strike did not come up in the officials’ meeting, a U.S. official told Axios.

An official who spoke to CNN after the two-hour meeting said that Israel has yet to produce plans for a large-scale Rafah incursion that protects the 1.3 million Gazans sheltering in the city.

A U.S. readout of the call said that the parties “agreed that they share the objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah. The U.S. side expressed its concerns with various courses of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account and to have follow up discussions between experts.”

The IDF is launching an inquiry into a strike in Gaza that killed seven aid workers from chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, including several foreign nationals, among them a U.S.-Canadian dual national; the NGO has suspended operations in the enclave following the incident.

Sullivan, meanwhile, is slated to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday for discussions with Saudi officials on a so-called mega-deal that would include normalized relations with Israel. President Joe Biden suggested at a Manhattan fundraiser last week that Saudi Arabia is “prepared to fully recognize Israel.”