As Israel’s war against Hamas continues, threats against Jewish students on campus continue to proliferate — and one prominent GOP politician is now proposing a crackdown on campus antisemitism, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Students at universities across the country are set to participate this afternoon in a “national walkout” calling for an end to U.S. military support for Israel in the face of Israeli “genocide” of Palestinians. On Tuesday night, the side of the Estelle and Marvin Gelman Library at The George Washington University was illuminated with anti-Israel messages: “Glory to our martyrs,” “Divestment from Zionist genocide now” and “Free Palestine from the river to the sea.”
Antisemitic incidents in the U.S.have spiked by 388% in the wake of Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday.
Politicians seeking to respond to these events must decide whether to take action against students who support the Hamas terrorist attacks, or conclude that their rhetoric is protected free speech.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged on Tuesday to shut down the two chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine at Florida public universities, arguing that their support for the Oct. 7 attacks amounts to material support for terrorism. The move — a new legal maneuver — will likely face pushback from Democrats, and potentially from conservatives who have made protecting free speech rights a banner issue.
Meanwhile, the White House is arguing that it isn’t the place of President Joe Biden to get involved in what’s happening on campuses. “I’m not going to get into what’s happening across the country at different universities,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday, when asked by a reporter if the White House views anti-Israel protests on campuses as antisemitism. “As it relates to peaceful protesting, people have the right to do that. But we’re just not going to get into blow-by-blows of what’s going on across the country.”
Pressed further by a reporter, Jean-Pierre held firm: “We’re always going to denounce antisemitism. But at the same time, people have the right to peacefully protest,” she said.
On Tuesday, the White House offered a hint of a statement touching on campus anti-Israel protests. When asked by JI whether the Biden administration views the anti-Israel protests glorifying Hamas and celebrating the massacre as antisemitic, Herbie Ziskend, the White House deputy communications director, responded with just one word: “Yes.”
gaza war: day 19
As Israel-Hamas war continues, IDF also responds to fire from Lebanon, Syria, West Bank
The IDF continued its military operation aimed at wiping out the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza overnight, as Israeli fighter jets engaged in retaliatory strikes in Lebanon and Syria and ground forces carried out counterrorism actions in the West Bank. In his daily briefing on Wednesday, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran was attempting to ignite the region and that Israel would continue defending its borders by sea, air and land along all its borders, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports. “Anyone trying to infiltrate Israeli territory would be eliminated,” Hagari said.
Iranian role: Hagari said Iran had assisted Hamas before the war broke out on Oct. 7, providing the group with extensive training, weapons, financing and technological knowledge. “Even now, Iran continues to help Hamas with intelligence and incitement against Israel,” he said, adding that additional terrorist proxies in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon have been operating under orders from Tehran.
Overnight: In his briefing on Wednesday, Hagari said the army had overnight killed Taysir Mubasher, the commander of the North Khan Yunis Battalion, one of Hamas’ top commanders in Gaza. “Mubasher has extensive experience in the military and as a commander, directing terror attacks,” the army said in a statement, highlighting that he was also related to Hamas’ military leader Mohammed Deif. Details from the Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency, noted that Mubasher was responsible for multiple terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Second Intifada and the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.
Hamas operatives: The army also said that four additional Hamas operatives were killed Tuesday, including Abed Alrahman, deputy commander of the Nuseirat Battalion, who took part in the Kibbutz Be’eri massacre; Khalil Muhajez, deputy commander of the Shati Battalion; and Khalil Tatri, deputy commander of the Sheikh Radwan Battalion. In addition, on Tuesday afternoon, a Hamas cell attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory via the sea in the area of Kibbutz Zikim was taken out by Israeli naval forces. Some 10 terrorists were reportedly killed.
hostage crisis
Noam Peri’s life-or-death mission to Washington
On Tuesday afternoon, sitting in a crowded cafeteria in the U.S. Capitol in a blazer and slacks, Noam Peri looked like any other activist on the Hill for official business — until she pulled out a stack of posters that bore the names and photos of hostages from the tight-knit communities close to the Gaza border. Peri was born and raised on Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small commune that her father Haim helped found more than five decades ago. For more than two weeks, Haim Peri has been separated from his land. He now stares not at Nir Oz’s agricultural expanses but, based on the accounts of released Israeli hostages, at the walls of tunnels underneath Gaza, where Peri, 79, is a captive of the terrorist group Hamas. In between meetings with members of Congress, where she pressed them to do everything in their power to help free the hostages in Gaza, Peri sat down with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch to talk about her family and her community.
Inhuman attack: No one in Israel has been untouched by the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7. But for the current and former residents of Nir Oz, the assault was more akin to a pogrom — a genocidal massacre that left a quarter of the kibbutz’s 400 members either dead or kidnapped. Nir Oz’s survivors have been uprooted and relocated to Eilat, several hours south; when many of them returned to the kibbutz last week for funerals, under the guard of a battalion of soldiers, they came under fire from Hamas fighters in Gaza.
Good news: Peri did not even know if her father was alive or dead until Monday, when Yocheved Lifshitz, an elderly hostage who was released this week, shared that Haim was still alive. “She was my teacher in kindergarten. She taught us how to swim,” Peri, who no longer lives on the kibbutz, said of Lifshitz. “She was able to tell her son yesterday that she knows my father is alive. She was with him.”
‘Be our voice’: “We are asking them to be our voice here,” Peri said of Congress, after a meeting with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). “There are many countries that Israel is not in contact with that the U.S. can help pressure, and this is what we need. We can’t do it without the United States and the global leadership.” Her three-day visit to Washington will also include meetings with senior State Department officials and Jewish leaders.
turtle bay talk
Blinken, Cohen urge support for Israel at divided United Nations
Warning of dire consequences for the West if Hamas is not destroyed, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addressed the United Nations Security Council Ministerial in Manhattan on Tuesday, seeking support from the divided 15-member council in persuading Hamas to release the more than 200 hostages still held captive in Gaza, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen and Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel report. Several family members of the people being held hostage accompanied Cohen to the U.N.
Cohen’s speech: “Hamas are the new Nazis,” said Cohen, who played for the assembly a recording on his phone of the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and also recited names and ages of some of the kidnapped children “What is the proportionate response for killing babies?” he continued, “the response is total destruction of Hamas. [It’s] not only our right but our duty. Today Hamas hits Israel, tomorrow it will be at everyone’s doorstep. Their dream is the world, exactly like the Nazis.”
Guterres fallout: Following the meeting, Cohen announced he would no longer meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who in his opening remarks made the claim that “the attacks by Hamas didn’t happen in a vacuum,” but were rather sparked by “56 years of suffocating occupation.” Guterres added, “The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.” For the most part, his speech focused firmly on the plight of those living in Gaza, with little mention of Israel or its citizens.
deterrence debate
Top Foreign Affairs lawmakers hopeful Iran, Hezbollah deterred from joining war
Following a classified briefing on Iran yesterday, the top leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee conveyed measured optimism about U.S. and Israeli deterrence of Iran and Hezbollah, but also warned that the situation is volatile and still developing, and escalation remains a distinct possibility, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Looking ahead: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he believes that the administration’s deployment of carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and Persian Gulf has provided deterrence, and that “the hope” is that Iran and Hezbollah will stay out of the conflict. “Once the ground phase begins in Gaza, that’s what we’ll be watching very closely, is how effective it is, how Iran is reacting to this and whether they will authorize their proxies to light up,” McCaul told JI.
Everything they can: Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-NY) told JI he was not “comfortable” with the situation in the Middle East, but praised the administration’s efforts. “I would not say that I’m comfortable. I’m saying that we are doing — the administration 24/7 is doing everything that it can to deter,” Meeks said. “Whether it is successful or not in the long run? I can’t, I don’t know. But they are doing and sending and having dialogue to make sure that — to the best of their ability — to deter them from engaging in the fight.”
Testing boundaries: Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) said he expects that Iran, Hezbollah and its proxies are going to continue to “step over the line, one step at a time,” testing the U.S. and Israel’s boundaries and coming “as close to the cliff as possible,” which brings risks of unintended escalation. “They can miscalculate the kinetic effect of what they do. They can miscalculate Israeli response to their kinetic action. And when you decide to play on the edge of the cliff, you may fall off,” Sherman said. “So there’s certainly a possibility of a two-front war. I don’t think Iran wants one, but I think they want the bravado.”
Senate side: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who voted against the original Iran nuclear deal, said his views on the deal and efforts to revive it are unchanged. “My position on the JCPOA is clear,” Schumer said at a Democratic leadership press conference yesterday. “It didn’t have enough to deter Iran from funding terrorism and I still believe that.”
tlaib talk
Many House Democrats decline to directly criticize Rep. Tlaib after she doubles down on Gaza hospital blast misinformation
Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) refusal to retract discredited accusations that Israel was responsible for an explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza were met on Tuesday with mixed reactions from some of her Democratic colleagues, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Tlaib’s latest: In a statement on Monday, Tlaib said that she “cannot uncritically accept Israel’s denials of responsibility as fact” and that “the Israeli and United States governments have long, documented histories of misleading the public about wars and war crimes… and cannot clear themselves of responsibility without an independent international investigation.”
Direct response: Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), a prominent pro-Israel Jewish Democrat, told JI that it’s “appalling that a member of Congress does not trust her own government intelligence.” Manning continued, “I think what that says is she doesn’t like the answer that she’s getting and so she will reject it. I think it’s irresponsible and I think it foments antisemitism.” Manning led a task force meeting yesterday with a bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch and Israeli antisemitism envoy Michal Cotler-Wunsh about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the current situation in Israel and Gaza and rising antisemitism around the world. Read more here.
Trump comparison: Multiple lawmakers referenced a 2018 press conference with former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, when Trump accepted Russia’s denials that it had interfered in the 2016 presidential election over the assessments of U.S. intelligence agencies. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) told JI, “[M]ost of us were shocked at Trump saying we didn’t trust U.S. intelligence. And so it’s concerning, yes.” He added, “I’d say that colleague is misinformed.”
tar heel trouble
N.C. lieutenant governor quoted Hitler in recently unearthed social media posts
In a series of previously unreported social media posts, Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina and a leading Republican candidate for governor, shared a quotation attributed to Adolf Hitler, compared the toppling of a Confederate statue to Kristallnacht and frequently minimized the legacy of the Holocaust while decrying the threat of communism, among other inflammatory remarks, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Incendiary analogy: In 2018, after protestors pulled down the “Silent Sam” Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Robinson took to Facebook to allege that the demonstrators were “no better than the Brown Shirts who terrorized Jewish neighborhoods on ‘the Night of the Broken Glass’ during the Nazi rise to power in Germany,” alluding to Kristallnacht, the 1938 pogrom widely viewed as a precursor to the Holocaust.
Minimizing the Holocaust: Elsewhere, Robinson repeatedly voiced alarm over the legacy of communism, which he characterized as a far greater threat than Nazism — in keeping with previously reported comments in which he expressed the same sentiment. “Folks always talk about killing ‘baby Hitler’ to spare humanity from extreme misery,” he wrote in 2017. “But if you really wanna do humanity a favor go back and kill ‘baby Friedrich Engels’ and ‘toddler Karl Marx.’”
GOP pushback: The newly unearthed comments could add to mounting concerns among GOP activists in North Carolina who are worried that Robinson’s history of invoking antisemitic conspiracy theories and casting doubt on the Holocaust will hurt his chances to win the general election in a key battleground state next year — especially at a time when rising antisemitism is receiving closer attention after the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel.
