As Israel's war against Hamas continues, threats against Jewish students on campus continue to proliferate — and one prominent GOP politician is now proposing a crackdown on campus antisemitism, Jewish Insider's Gabby Deutch reports.

As Israel’s war against Hamas continues, threats against Jewish students on campus continue to proliferate — and one prominent GOP politician is now proposing a crackdown on campus antisemitism, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

Students at universities across the country are set to participate this afternoon in a “national walkout” calling for an end to U.S. military support for Israel in the face of Israeli “genocide” of Palestinians. On Tuesday night, the side of the Estelle and Marvin Gelman Library at The George Washington University was illuminated with anti-Israel messages: “Glory to our martyrs,” “Divestment from Zionist genocide now” and “Free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S.have spiked by 388% in the wake of Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday.

Politicians seeking to respond to these events must decide whether to take action against students who support the Hamas terrorist attacks, or conclude that their rhetoric is protected free speech.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged on Tuesday to shut down the two chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine at Florida public universities, arguing that their support for the Oct. 7 attacks amounts to material support for terrorism. The move — a new legal maneuver — will likely face pushback from Democrats, and potentially from conservatives who have made protecting free speech rights a banner issue.

Meanwhile, the White House is arguing that it isn’t the place of President Joe Biden to get involved in what’s happening on campuses. “I’m not going to get into what’s happening across the country at different universities,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday, when asked by a reporter if the White House views anti-Israel protests on campuses as antisemitism. “As it relates to peaceful protesting, people have the right to do that. But we’re just not going to get into blow-by-blows of what’s going on across the country.”

Pressed further by a reporter, Jean-Pierre held firm: “We’re always going to denounce antisemitism. But at the same time, people have the right to peacefully protest,” she said.

On Tuesday, the White House offered a hint of a statement touching on campus anti-Israel protests. When asked by JI whether the Biden administration views the anti-Israel protests glorifying Hamas and celebrating the massacre as antisemitic, Herbie Ziskend, the White House deputy communications director, responded with just one word: “Yes.”