Worthy Reads

🇧🇾 Minsk’s Menace: Semafor’s Jay Solomon looks at the deepening relationships Belarus is building with the Wagner Group and Iran, as Minsk continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. “The building of an Iranian drone production facility in Belarus would also significantly enhance Russia’s ability to hit Ukraine. Russia has been deploying Iranian-made kamikaze drones since last fall. Many of the drones, according to U.S. and NATO officials, were ferried from Iran to Russian forces over the Caspian Sea. And Russia has started building an Iranian drone production facility in the autonomous region of Tatarstan. But a site in Belarus would allow the Kremlin to launch kamikaze drones from another front, and drastically increase its supply. Belarusian opposition groups have reported seeing Iranian engineers visiting the city of Gomel, which is near the Ukrainian border, alongside Russian intelligence officers in recent weeks.” [Semafor]

👨 Rules to Live By: The New York Times’ Tom Friedman compares Israel’s current political situation to that of Lebanon in the 1970s and ‘80s, when he lived in Beirut. “Lebanon and Israel have two big features in common: They are really small in geography and incredibly diverse in population — religiously diverse, ethnically diverse, politically diverse, linguistically diverse, educationally diverse. When your democracy is really, really small and really, really diverse, there’s only one way to maintain stability — all the diverse actors must respect the principle of ‘live and let live.’ Or, as the Lebanese described it each time some faction there breached that principle, plunged the country into civil war and then had to re-establish balance among sects, ‘no victor, no vanquished.’ Everybody has to abide by certain limits on their reach…. In breaking that live-and-let-live balance by sheer force — thanks to a tiny, transitory political advantage in Parliament — Netanyahu and his coalition have broken something much more important than a law. They have broken the unwritten norm holding Israel together. It is hard to see how the country will ever be the same.” [NYTimes]

⚖️ Prison Posture: In Tablet magazine, Yisrael Eliashiv looks at the Jewish approach to the concept of prison reform and post-incarceration rehabilitation. “According to the [Lubavitcher] Rebbe, Judaism’s vision of crime and punishment is encapsulated in the verse ‘man was born to toil.’ The meaning of the verse is that a man should not spend his day idly but should rather be productive. To accomplish this, however, an individual needs self-determination, and yet prison is the opposite of self-determination. How then can prisoners possibly fulfill their G-d-given purpose in such an environment? The answer is simple: If a man is in prison, it should not be a punishment but an occasion to reflect on his undesirable actions. He should be given the opportunity to learn, improve himself, and prepare for his release, at which point he can embrace an honest and peaceful new life. Instead of wasting his days in prison, he will look back on those days as having been filled with meaning.” [Tablet]

🤝 Taking on Tehran: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens weighs in on the Biden administration’s recent prisoner exchange with Iran, which also includes the release of more than $6 billion in oil reserves. “The long record of negotiating with the Islamic republic shows it never pays to pay Tehran. ‘The regime’s hostility toward the U.S. isn’t reactive but proactive,’ Wang Xiyue, a former hostage of Tehran, has noted. ‘It survives and thrives on its self-perpetuated hostility against the West.’ Far from smoothing the way toward another nuclear deal with Iran, as the administration hopes, the hostage agreement means Iran will raise its price, probably past what President Biden can politically afford to pay. In the meantime, other hostages are sure to be taken. There’s a better way. Every time Iran takes another hostage, the administration imposes another sanction. Every time Iran or its proxies attack a single U.S. military installation, the United States retaliates against multiple Iranian targets. Every time Iran supplies offensive weapons to Russia or other outlaw states, the United States supplies long-range fire and other advanced munitions to Ukraine.” [NYTimes]