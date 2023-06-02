👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how last month’s CUNY Law School commencement speech will test the Biden administration’s recently released strategy to combat antisemitism, and report on new bipartisan legislation that calls for additional penalties on those who assist Iran in evading existing U.S. sanctions. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Shai Gal, Mark Esper, Evelyn Farkas and Dr. Ruth.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Neera Tanden’s past clashes with left over Israel shape her tenure as domestic policy advisor; ‘Jewish culture, cuisine, peoplehood’: Inside Lehrhaus, Boston’s new ‘tavern and house of learning’; and Barbara Leaf downplays reports of imminent Saudi-Israeli normalization. Print the latest edition here.

Just over a month ago, Americans descended on Israel for the country’s Yom Ha’atzmaut celebrations and a bevy of conferences. Now, the Israelis are paying back the favor ahead of the upcoming Celebrate Israel Parade this Sunday and next week’s Jerusalem Post and Arutz Sheva conferences in New York. Some 18 Israeli Knesset members and ministers are expected to attend the parade, though their appearances could not be confirmed.

The Jewish Agency and the Jewish Federations of North America are bringing a delegation of eight Knesset members for meetings with Jewish community leaders, Jewish Agency emissaries and Jewish college students, among others. The delegation is also expected to visit the United Nations. The delegation includes Deputy Minister of Finance Michal Woldiger, MK Evgeny Sova, the co-chair of the Knesset Caucus for the Jewish People; and MKs Yitzhak Pindrus, Ohad Tal, Orit Farkash-HaCohen, Sharon Nir, Shalom Danino and Vladimir Beliak.

Other officials who have already arrived in the States — or are currently en route — include Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman; Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli; Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer; Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat; Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Minister Meir Porush; Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel and Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan; Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush; Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur of Shas and Likud MK Shalom Danino.

Some of the Israeli officials arrived ahead of the parade and conferences for smaller events in Florida, New Jersey, California and New York. Chikli was in Canada this week for events in Ottawa and Toronto, and is headed to New York ahead of the parade on Sunday. Read more about the parade in eJewishPhilanthropy.

And in Ohio on Monday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to discuss antisemitism at a roundtable at the annual convening of the United States Conference of Mayors in Columbus.