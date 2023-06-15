👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on how Capitol Hill is reacting to the Biden administration's renewed talks with Iran, and talk to Rep. Rich McCormick about his vote against creating a special envoy position focused on the Abraham Accords. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Sen. Ben Cardin, Galit Altstein and Bill de Blasio.

Yesterday saw a dramatic day in Israel’s Knesset surrounding a vote — central to the judicial overhaul talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and the opposition — to appoint two Knesset members, one from each camp in line with the status quo, to serve on the nine-person Judicial Selection Committee that appoints judges. A contentious point of the judicial reform proposals has been the suggested change in the makeup of the committee that would give the majority of the seats to coalition members.

A majority in the Knesset voted in favor of the opposition’s candidate, Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar, while the candidacy of coalition MK Tally Gotliv, from Netanyahu’s Likud party, was rejected in a 59-15 vote.

Though the vote was conducted by secret ballot, the 58-56 outcome in favor of Elharrar indicates that four coalition members voted for her, handing a win to the opposition after Netanyahu, facing pressure from both sides, instructed his coalition not to vote for either candidate.

An anonymous Likud MK who voted for Elharrartold Israel’s Channel 12, “We saved Netanyahu from [Justice Minister] Yariv Levin [who pushed for the election of two coalition members to the committee.]” The lawmaker added, “If Karine Elharrar wasn’t chosen, there would have been [another] [Yoav] Gallant incident here on steroids,” referring to the mass protests and general strike sparked by Netanyahu’s dismissal of the defense minister, which he later retracted.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz, in a joint appearance yesterday evening, hailed Elharrar’s appointment but said they would pause judicial reform talks until a second MK is appointed to the committee. The Knesset is expected to hold another vote on the appointment within 30 days.

“The committee was not established, the threat to democracy has not been removed,” Lapid said. “Netanyahu knew exactly what the ramifications were. They were made clear to him by us and by the president — without a Judicial Selection Committee, we won’t come to the President’s Residence [for negotiations.] No committee, no talks.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu accused Gantz and Lapid of “looking for any way to blow up the talks… Yesterday they said that if their representative wasn’t selected to the Judicial Appointments Committee they would blow up the talks, but their representative was selected and in any case they blew up the talks.”

Stateside, we’ve obtained a letter sent by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Tony Blinken supporting efforts to include Israel in the U.S.’ Visa Waiver Program. The letter comes as Israel works to implement measures to bring it in compliance with the VWP’s requirements before the Sept. 30 deadline.