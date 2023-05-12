👋 Good Friday morning!

Former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL) is one top contender to replace Tom Nides as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, two individuals familiar with the nomination process told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. But observers also say the administration may not actually pick a new ambassador before the November 2024 presidential election, given time and political constraints.

Nides informed Embassy staff earlier this week that he intends to depart the post this summer.

Other candidates said to be under consideration in addition to Wexler include Democratic fundraiser Michael Adler, currently the U.S. ambassador to Belgium; former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY); former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, who served from 2011-2017; and Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Aaron Keyak.

One source noted that Wexler, who served in the House from 1997 to 2010 and currently is the president of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace, “is in a strong position and already has established relationships with the Israelis.” Asked about a potential nomination, Wexler told JI, “At this point, there is nothing to share.” Israel and Shapiro did not respond to requests for comment.

Adler would have to leave his current post in Brussels, and Israel, who runs a bookstore on Long Island and is a political commentator, may not want to jump back into the political fray. Shapiro is currently the director of the N7 Initiative and a distinguished fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs. Israel, Adler, Shapiro and Wexler were all previously considered for the position in the Biden administration.

One source noted that it might be difficult for the administration to find a nominee who would receive Republican support in the Senate, “so the question is if Wexler can get through the Senate.”

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told us that he thinks the administration is leaning toward leaving current Deputy Chief of Mission Stephane Hallet in place as charge d’affaires until after the end of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a possibility that was also floated by another source we spoke with.

“The reality is that from here on in, risk-aversion will pertain to foreign policy as the presidential sweepstakes moves forward. Domestic politics — already a key constraint — will become more so. I don’t know where a U.S. ambassador fits in the broader scheme of things and how urgent it is with a very strong DCM,” Miller said. “The last thing anybody would want is a fight in Congress over that. So unless you can identify a non-stick Teflon candidate who’d sail through confirmation, why rush?” Read more here.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Shermanwill leave the position this summer, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days. Sherman, who served as lead U.S. negotiator in the lead-up to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, was confirmed by the Senate in April 2021.

Israel suffered its first fatality of the latest round of rocket fire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza when a projectile struck a building in the city of Rehovot due to an Iron Dome malfunction, killing one person and wounding five others yesterday.

The flare-up of violence entered its fourth day today, as rockets continued to pummel Israeli communities, mostly in the south, but also reaching Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israel pressed on with Operation Shield and Arrow, targeting Islamic Jihad military posts and rocket launchers, and killing senior officials of the terrorist group.