In today’s Daily Kickoff, we scoop the latest updates on the White House’s antisemitism strategy, and talk to California congressional candidate Mike Feuer. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sam Zell, Tevi Troy and Gov. Brian Kemp.
The White House is expected to release its national strategy to combat antisemitism as soon as this week, Jewish Insider learned on Friday afternoon. More below on what’s included in the latest draft of the text.
As we inch closer to the 2024 elections, eyes are turning to the Eastern Seaboard. Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) will announce his future political plans this morning, fueling speculation that the longtime senator, who has held the seat since 2001, may announce his retirement. If he steps aside, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) would be a leading contender to succeed him in 2024.
There currently aren’t any Black women serving in the Senate. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland, who is running to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and, potentially, Blunt Rochester are top contenders to change that.
Also happening this week: Right-wing Pennsylvania legislator Doug Mastriano — who lost the state’s gubernatorial election last year — is teasing a Senate run this week — a development that could damage the GOP’s chances of unseating Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA). “Our teams are alive and well in all 67 counties,” Mastriano told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Saturday. “People are ready to go. So we’ll see you next week.”
Businessman Dave McCormick, a mainstream Republican who is also seriously considering a Senate campaign, is planning to make a final decision later in the summer, according to sources familiar with his thinking. Politico reports that McCormick is among the Republicans concerned about the impact of former President Donald Trump on the Pennsylvania Senate race — and hasn’t fully committed to running.
On the national stage, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is launching his presidential campaign today in North Charleston, S.C. He’ll be a formidable force financially: Scott starts out with a hefty $21.9 million in campaign cash from his Senate campaign account, and has already reserved $6 million in ads on television and radio in the critical early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
On top of the campaign cash, Scott’s allied super PAC (funded primarily by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison) banked $13 million at the end of the year. And he won the endorsement of Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.
That gives Scott two Senate endorsements already, two more than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The future of Israel’s standing in the global arena is front and center today and tomorrow at the Herzliya Conference being held at Reichman University. Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened the conference this morning in conversation with Israeli journalist Tal Shalev. And earlier this afternoon local time, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides discussed the U.S.-Israel security relationship in a session with Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Gilead. Tonight, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is slated to deliver the keynote address.
Among those in Israel this week is Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who yesterday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss, among other things, opportunities for economic cooperation between the Jewish state and the Peach State. Earlier in the day, Kemp met with Herzog in Jerusalem. Tonight, Kemp will be the guest of honor at a reception hosted by Nides in Herzliya.
President Joe Biden met withUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 in Hiroshima yesterday, as the Ukrainian leader continues his travels — last week, he flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Arab League summit — around the globe in an effort to shore up support for Kiev.
The day before the Biden-Zelensky meeting, Russia’s embassy in Egypt tweeted — and subsequently deleted — a post in which it called Zelensky the head of the “Nazi regime in Kyiv” and alleged the Ukrainian leader “has blood ties to Israel.” A new version of the tweet, which omits references to Israel, was posted shortly thereafter.
scoop
Latest draft of White House antisemitism strategy highlights IHRA definition, but also references alternative
The White House’s forthcoming national antisemitism strategy is expected to highlight the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism promoted by mainstream Jewish groups, but also reference the Nexus definition, an alternative promoted by progressives, individuals with knowledge of the strategy told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Friday.
Competing definitions: One individual with knowledge of the strategy said that the IHRA definition is “highlighted” in the plan, which also “refers” to the alternative Nexus definition “as a resource” but “doesn’t stress it.” They also noted further changes are still possible. Kenneth Marcus, the chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, said he spoke to individuals who had discussed the strategy with White House officials on Thursday, and said they had provided a similar readout. Marcus said that he was told the White House is planning to include IHRA in a “significant” capacity, but “at least [mention]” the Nexus definition “in a positive way in the document.”
Left out: Another alternative definition, the Jerusalem Declaration, which argues explicitly that boycotts of Israel are not inherently antisemitic, is not expected to be included, according to a source with knowledge of the strategy.
Perceived victory: The Nexus definition’s inclusion in the strategy is likely to be seen as at least a partial victory for progressive Jewish groups that had urged the White House not to endorse the IHRA definition alone.
city of stars
Mike Feuer pitches L.A. voters on three decades of ‘idealism’
Los Angeles is a city of stars. The lineup of candidates running to replace Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) shows it. There’s Ben Savage, the “Boy Meets World” star who has garnered many adoring national headlines but not much political capital, according to federal fundraising reports. Also running is Maebe A. Girl, a well-known local drag queen and representative on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. But analysts say the likely winner in the 30th Congressional District, which is heavily Democratic, will be not these West L.A. personalities but rather one of the several nose-to-the-grindstone local politicians who have entered the race sensing a rare opportunity to win a congressional seat that has been held by Schiff for the last two decades, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
On the scene: No one in the race has been on the L.A. political scene longer than Mike Feuer, who until last year was the Los Angeles city attorney. He previously served on the L.A. City Council and in the state Assembly. Though the race is still a year away, Feuer led the other candidates in fundraising in the first quarter of this year, bringing in $657,000 in contributions.
Still an optimist: Feuer’s pitch is that his decades in public service have left him no less impassioned than when he was a young lawyer running Bet Tzedek, a legal services nonprofit that began with the aim of helping indigent Holocaust survivors — and that his excitement, coupled with his experience actually governing, makes him the right candidate for the district. “I’ve devoted my entire career to being a very idealistic leader who brings those values to fashioning practical solutions to tough issues,” Feuer told JI in an interview last week.
ankara analysis
Status quo likely in Israel-Turkey relations, regardless of who wins Turkish election
As Turkey heads to a second round of voting for its president on Sunday, Israelis are watching the election closely and hoping that whomever emerges victorious will continue building, or at least maintaining, the fragile diplomatic ties recently refreshed between the two countries. Most predict that the incumbent president, Turkey’s long-serving conservative leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will once again prevail. But the fact that this election came down to the wire – an unprecedented run-off against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of a mostly liberal and secular coalition and a member of the country’s tiny Alevi sect – shows the sharp divisions in a country dogged by a struggling economy and still reeling from a deadly earthquake that killed some 50,000 people, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
Shaky but steady: The ability of Erdogan, a conservative Islamist who is often forthright and vocal in his criticism of the Jewish state even when relations are improving, to win reelection is arguably good for Israel, analysts and experts watching the election closely told JI. All of them agreed that regardless of the outcome, there will be little change to the shaky but now steady diplomatic ties between the two regional nations.
‘Normalization architect’: Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkish expert based at Tel Aviv University, told JI that because the decision to normalize ties with Israel was made by Erdogan himself – after more than a decade of frosty diplomacy – it is unlikely that he will upend the relationship again anytime soon. “If you asked me before the normalization, my answer would be very different,” said Cohen Yanarocak. “But the current normalization architect is Mr. Erdogan and despite recent tensions in the Gaza Strip, on the Temple Mount, or with Lebanon, we are still seeing that the current Turkish government is willing to preserve that normalization.”
doctors and deals
Stem cells, medical research pave path to Abraham Accords cooperation
A senior stem cell researcher from the United Arab Emirates and a Moroccan pharmaceutical company took part in Israel’s largest biomedical conference last week, highlighting how the Abraham Accords have led to cooperation in the medical technology field, Melanie Lidman reports for The Circuit. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, executive director of the Dubai Science Park, addressed the BioMed Israel conference.
Just do it: The May 16-18 gathering in Tel Aviv brought together thousands of medical industry leaders from 45 different countries. Morocco was represented by Laprophan, a pharmaceutical company based in Casablanca. “There was this period of getting to know each other, which I think we’re now almost over with, and now everyone is saying OK, let’s just do things together,” Janahi told The Circuit.
Quick scan: “I was on one of the first missions to come,” Al Kaabi said. “It was during COVID and the streets were empty, but the energy was beautiful.” She recalled meeting with a number of Israeli medical startups on her first trip, one of which, Seegnal, she is now using at the ADSCC. The company does a quick and immediate scan of a patient’s medical chart to ensure that any medicine that a doctor wants to prescribe will not have dangerous interactions with other medications a patient is taking and is safe based on the patient’s known medical history.
Read the full story here and subscribe to the Weekly Circuit newsletter here.
zell’s angels
Chicago billionaire Sam Zell, 81, had a close relationship with the UAE’s royal family
Sam Zell, the blunt-talking, motorcycle-riding Chicago tycoon who sold his real estate business for $39 billion and invested disastrously in newspapers, died last week at 81. Zell, who made his fortune buying and selling distressed properties, delighted at being known as “the grave dancer.” His 2007 acquisition for $8.2 billion of the Tribune Co. collapsed a year later when the media giant that owned the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times filed for bankruptcy, The Circuit’s Jonathan Ferziger reports.
Love of risk: Born to an Orthodox Jewish family that fled Poland months before he was born, Zell was a firm supporter of Israel and also developed a close relationship with the royal family in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In a 2007 profile for The New Yorker, writer Connie Bruck described how Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now president of the United Arab Emirates and known as MBZ, was intrigued by the Chicago investor’s love of risk.
Quotable: “They are taken with Sam because, I think, he speaks candidly to them and doesn’t necessarily affirm their view,” The New Yorker quoted Gary Garrabrant as saying. Garrabrant was at the time CEO of Equity International, a private-equity company owned by Zell which invested in real estate-related businesses outside the United States. Bruck recalled a trip to Abu Dhabi during which Zell and a colleague were at their hotel, preparing to see MBZ, when two dishdashas were delivered to their rooms as a gift. “‘Let’s wear them!’ Zell exclaimed. Their hosts laughed uproariously at the sight of the two Jews in flowing Arab robes,” Bruck wrote.
Read the full story here and subscribe to the Weekly Circuit newsletter here.
Pic of the Day
Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff became the first rabbi given the “Guest of Honor” distinction at the Marine Barracks Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington over the weekend. It was the barracks’ first Shabbat minyan featuring a rabbi who served as a Navy combat veteran.
Resnicoff, who served in the Vietnam War, and his daughter stayed in the top-floor rooms at Center House, the officer’s club at the barracks, in order to observe Shabbat.
