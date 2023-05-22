Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Russia Rumblings: In a speech adapted for The Atlantic, Eliot A. Cohen, a former counselor at the State Department, considers the dangers of a Russian victory in Ukraine and suggests how the West can best support Kiev. “A Russia that prevails would be a Russia even further empowered to meddle in Europe and to expand its influence with unlimited violence; a Russia that will have learned that it can commit slaughter and atrocities with impunity; a Russia whose ambitions will grow with success. A Russian victory would, as well, teach the world that the West — including the United States — lacks the resolve, despite its wealth, to follow through on its commitments, offering Beijing an encouraging lesson. Conversely, Russian defeat would put Beijing — already somewhat nervous about its partner’s incompetence and wild statements — on the defensive, consolidate the Western alliance, and help preserve some of the essential norms of decent behavior in those parts of the world most important to us. Above all, it would block the Russian imperial project for good, because without Ukraine, as the historian Dominic Lieven has noted, Russia cannot be an empire.” [TheAtlantic]

🕍 Trial and Tribulations: The Washington Post’s David Nakamura visits Pittsburgh as the city’s Jewish community prepares for the upcoming trial of the Tree of Life shooter and simultaneously begins renovations on the synagogue to transform it into a museum. “‘It’s easy to be discouraged by the ugliness and uncivil discourse,’ [Rabbi Jeffrey] Myers said. ‘I don’t look at it that I’m failing. I look at it as it reaffirms the choice I made, and there need to be voices to stand up and say, “This is not okay.”’ At the synagogue ceremony, he sought to lift up the congregants, referring to the seven decades the building had served the community: ‘We cannot, we must not, permit one day out of 25,993 days, to define us, nor outweigh all the good. Not only do these venerated walls hold great stories, but so do all of you assembled here today. And no one can take that away from us.’ The congregants were invited to place stones in the garden as a sign of respect. Myers was overcome by emotion as he picked up a screwdriver to remove a mezuza — the decorative case holding a parchment with Biblical passages that adorns Jewish doorways — that had been affixed to the synagogue’s main entrance since it opened in 1952. He sobbed quietly while wrapping the mezuza in a handkerchief and slipping it into his overcoat. It will be placed above the entrance of the renovated facility, which planners hope will open early next year.” [WashPost]

👀 History Lessons: In The New York Post, Tevi Troy compares the friction between President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to the feud between former President Jimmy Carter and former Mayor Ed Koch. “The underlying reason for that feud was Carter’s Israel policy, but the actions and reactions are similar to the current one. Koch relentlessly criticized Carter’s Israel policy, and Carter responded with snubs. In one case, in October 1977, shortly before Koch’s election as mayor, Carter disinvited Koch from a limousine ride with the UN president. Snubs did not stop Koch, though. He continued to criticize Carter and his team and was even friendly to Carter’s 1980 Republican challenger Ronald Reagan when Reagan visited New York on the campaign trail, although he did not break party ranks and officially endorse Reagan. Carter fumed over Koch’s criticism. At a 1980 fundraiser, Carter himself complained to Koch that ‘you have done me more damage than any man in America.’ The feud had real consequences for Carter… This history is important, since the current feud could be harmful to Biden’s reelection efforts, both in a potential primary challenge, but also in a general election.” [NYPost]

🎵 Dark Notes: In an excerpt from his upcoming book published in The Wall Street Journal, Makana Eyre spotlights the lifelong effort of Aleksander Kulisiewicz, a Sachenhausen inmate who spent decades documenting how concentration camp inmates incorporated music into their lives. “At camps such as Auschwitz-Birkenau, Buchenwald, Flossenbürg, Majdanek and Dachau, inmates had gathered to share music and poetry. Some prisoners composed original scores, from popular songs to classical or modern music, many of true artistic quality. Others wrote new lyrics to melodies they knew by heart… As Kulisiewicz documented, the SS used music to tire, humiliate and break prisoners. They were forced to sing cheery German folk songs as they marched to and from their work assignments, or during torturous physical activity. Camp orchestras were ordered to play during punishments and executions. Yet music could also lift people from despondency and hopelessness, even if for just a moment. Prisoners formed choirs, string quartets, harmonica troupes and performed for their fellow inmates, sometimes at great risk. One prisoner, Bohdan Rossa, attended a performance of a secret string quartet at Sachsenhausen. He later wrote of the experience, ‘After the first few notes I thought I had a fever. It ran hot and cold down my back. It was like a dream.’” [WSJ]



💌 Shadchan Spotlight: In New York magazine, Hannah Jackson looks at the resurgent popularity of matchmaking in the Jewish community. “What was once seen as desperate is slowly becoming de rigueur. Dating apps evolved in a similar way. But today, there is no shortage of reporting on how online dating mostly just frustrates young singles. The lack of courtesy and seemingly endless choices of dating-app culture has bred a Prisoner’s Dilemma of sorts, fostering an environment that punishes sincerity and rewards indifference. It’s a concept that can feel completely antithetical to finding a real partner. But using a matchmaker could make things easier. Instead of questioning your date’s intentions, you already know that they’re getting drinks with you because they really are looking for something romantic — not just sex or even an ego boost. And if you both used the matchmaking service to find each other, it can feel like permission has been granted for both parties to act with earnestness.” [NYMag]