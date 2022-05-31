👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s anticipated trip to the Middle East, the White House is elevating Hady Amr, who has served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli and Palestinian affairs since January 2021, to the role of special envoy to the Palestinians.

Amr’s promotion comes as part of an effort by the administration to reset its relationship with Palestinian Authority leadership. Former President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. aid to the PA and shuttered the Jerusalem consulate that primarily served the Palestinians.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s David Makovsky told Jewish Insider that Amr’s move “fits the vibe of this administration, which is to see what is possible in the field of Palestinian economics amid too many political constraints on the ground for political negotiations.”

Makovsky noted that the move, which he called “a good use of Hady’s talents,” will “free [Amr] from daily bureaucratic responsibilities.” And, Makovsky added, “amid deadlock between the U.S. and Israel over the idea of a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, it provides an address for Palestinian affairs in Washington.”

The Biden administration has held off on plans to reopen the Jerusalem consulate, in part due to the lack of support from the Israeli government, which would have to greenlight any such move. The Israel Policy Forum’s chief policy officer, Michael Koplow, called Amr’s promotion “a strong signal that we intend to continue rebuilding the relationship and working with the Palestinian Authority to the extent that is allowed under U.S. law in the absence of cooperation from the Israeli government on reopening the Jerusalem consulate.”

Koplow suggested the PA “view this as a signal of a continuing U.S. commitment to solidify and routinize the diplomatic relationship, which is better for them than an alternative where the U.S. does little beyond repeatedly restating a desire to reopen the consulate.”

Still, skepticism remains about the degree to which Amr — or anyone serving in such a role — will be effective. “Hady is a nice man, but the problem with Israeli-Palestinian peace has nothing to do with the lack of a sufficiently elevated U.S. official,” American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Danielle Pletka told JI. “If peace processors were the missing link, we’d have had peace years ago. The problem is the Palestinians are not a ready partner for peace, and the Israelis are doing just fine without it.”

The personnel changes are happening on both sides of the Atlantic. Keren Hajioff, who previously served as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s spokesperson for international media, has been tapped to be his senior advisor for foreign affairs.