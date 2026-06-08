Tehran shoots, Trump still wants to talk
Plus, Platner's promoters face pushback
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on questions that Democratic officials supporting Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner are facing following new allegations surrounding his past romantic relationships, and spotlight Cliff Sims, who last month was tapped to serve as Vice President JD Vance’s national security advisor. We report on the launch of talks between Israel and the U.S. to discuss a new partnership framework that will succeed the expiring 10-year memorandum of understanding between the countries, and talk to the Israeli startup founders who attended last week’s New York Tech Week. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Steven Spielberg, Sen. Rick Scott and Ron Klain.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following last night’s escalation between Israel and Iran. Earlier this morning, Iran and its Houthi proxy fired several barrages at Israel, and Israel struck an Iranian petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran as well as additional targets that the IDF described as “strategic defense systems” belonging to the Iranian regime. Early this afternoon local time, Iran reportedly said it was halting its fire against Israel. More below.
- President Donald Trump said that “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,’” in a post on Truth Social early Monday morning. For the latest developments delivered throughout the day, premium subscribers can stay updated with JI’s What We’re Watching live briefing.
- The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding its markup of the 2027 NDAA.
- Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin will be the keynote speakers at tonight’s annual Rabin lecture hosted by Washington Hebrew Congregation and the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School.
- Elsewhere in Washington, the American Council on Education is convening faith-based higher education leaders today for a daylong summit.
- Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are both expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight in New York, where the Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven championship series.
- The Seminar Annual Forum in Scottsdale, Ariz., kicked off yesterday and runs through tomorrow. Among those slated to speak is Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Millions of people across northern Israel heard a familiar sound from their phones late Sunday night: an alert from Israel’s Homefront Command, notifying them for the first time in two months, of an incoming ballistic missile attack from Iran.
Just after sunrise, residents of Israel’s center — from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — received the same notification, and groggily huddled in shelters as Iran, joined by its Houthi proxy in Yemen, launched fresh salvos at Israel. Shortly after, Israel struck a petrochemical plant in southwest Iran.
Last night’s initial Iranian attack came in response to Israeli strikes in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold that had in recent weeks been off-limits to the IDF in accordance with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon that limited Israeli action to southern Lebanon, another Hezbollah stronghold.
What matters more than how the latest round of fighting started is what will happen next. Israeli media reported that its overnight strikes on Iran had been coordinated with the U.S., even as President Donald Trump spent Sunday afternoon on the phone with reporters trying to publicly de-escalate the situation. But early this afternoon local time, Iran reportedly said it was halting its fire against Israel.
Shortly after Iran’s initial missile attack on Sunday, Trump told Fox News that the incident was “certainly not going to help” the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. He continued, “What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough, get back to the table and make a deal.”
Trump’s comments could be taken at face value — or viewed with some skepticism in light of the Israeli media reports that the strikes were coordinated with Washington. It would not, after all, be the first time in which the U.S. and Israel publicly emphasized their differences while privately remaining aligned — even amid alleged fissures in the relationship. That includes leaks to NBC News and The New York Times over the weekend that the Defense Department’s Defense Intelligence Agency had raised its counterintelligence threat level for Israel to the highest level. The Times named three U.S. officials that were allegedly being tracked for information on the Iran negotiations: White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Pentagon’s Elbridge Colby and Colby’s deputy, Michael DiMino.
But things move fast in the Middle East. Recall that last June, after 12 days of intensive strikes between Israel and Iran, joined by the U.S., a ceasefire was announced mere hours after Iran launched missiles at a U.S. airbase in Qatar. Addressing the overnight escalation between Israel and Iran — and Iran’s continued intransigence in the region — is likely to be the White House’s top order of business today. Indeed, Trump issued his first comments of the day shortly before 6 a.m. ET, posting on his Truth Social site that “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’”
DAMAGE CONTROL
Democrats grilled over Graham Platner’s baggage
Top Democrats faced questions on Sunday over Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s scandals, days after The New York Times shared details of abusive behavior alleged by past romantic partners, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Reactions: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who has endorsed Platner, said he continues to support him even as he criticized Platner’s past behavior and said his campaign should not attack his accusers, while Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declined to offer any support for Platner and said that Platner and Maine voters will need to address the scandal.
Progressive-pilled: Ron Klain, who served as chief of staff in the Biden administration, is reportedly advising Khanna as the California Democrat and Israel critic weighs a 2028 presidential bid. Klain, Politico reports, had also signed on to prepare Platner for a Democratic primary debate with Gov. Janet Mills, which did not materialize after the governor dropped her Senate bid.