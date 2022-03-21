👋 Good Monday morning!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyaddressed Israel’s Knesset on Sunday, telling parliamentarians that the Ukrainian and Jewish communities are intertwined and feel each other’s pain. Invoking the words of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Kyiv, Zelensky said, “We intend to remain alive. Our neighbors want to see us dead. This is not a question that leaves much room for compromise.”

Zelensky said the Russian invasion had already claimed thousands of lives and left millions homeless. “Our people are now scattered around the world. They are looking for security. They are looking for a way to stay in peace — as you once searched,” he continued, appearing to compare the current situation to the horrors Jews faced during World War II.

“One can keep asking why we can’t get weapons from you, or why Israel hasn’t imposed strong sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky said. “The answer is up to you…and you will have to live with it.”

Israel’s parliament is currently in recess, but nearly all of the 120 lawmakers tuned in from remote locations to hear the president’s speech. A handful of politicians — including most MKs from the Arab Israeli parties — boycotted the speech for various ideological reasons and others criticized Zelensky for his comparisons to the Holocaust.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid thanked the Ukrainian leader for “sharing his feelings” and condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett participated in a ceremony on Monday for an Israeli medical delegation heading to Ukraine to manage a field hospital.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — responding to a clip of Zelensky’s speech — indicated that he supports leveraging future U.S. aid to Israel in response to its handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said, “Israel’s reaction to Ukraine will have bearing on future aid from the US to Israel. Pay it forward.”

Facing pushback, Kinzinger added later that the conflict is “a battle between Good and Evil” where “everyone must pick a side” and “now is the time to call anyone to the carpet who does not do their utmost.” He also pledged that “we have stood with Israel and will continue to do so” and added, “I deeply support our relationship with Israel.”

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will deliver remarks on Myanmar after touring the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Burma’s Path to Genocide” exhibit this morning.