northern exposure

Is the Green Party over?

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul hugs her tearful mother-in-law Claire Freeman after she announced today at Suydam Park that she is stepping down as leader of her party at in Toronto. September 27, 2021.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Green Party of Canada had been gaining notice for what seemed like all the right reasons. Newly emboldened by a series of milestone achievements, the party had entered 2021 on strong footing. The Greens boasted a record three parliamentary seats, while their new figurehead, Annamie Paul, had just been elected as the first Black and Jewish party leader in Canadian history, heralded as the new face of Canadian politics. Paul, 49, emphasized an array of progressive policies that she viewed with as much urgency as climate change, and her perspective contributed to a sense of optimism among Green members who believed the party was finally embracing diversity and inclusion, as Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. Then, last spring, everything fell apart.

War of attrition: That was when escalating violence between Israel and Hamas gave rise to a fierce, unusually personal and ultimately unresolved war of attrition within Green Party ranks, replete with allegations of antisemitism and other recriminations that have cropped up with increasing regularity in recent internecine political battles where divisions over Israel have fueled tensions. Now, the party is in shambles as it strains to move on from a dramatic implosion culminating last week in Paul’s high-profile resignation after months of turmoil. The ensuing wreckage, which represents an extraordinary reversal of fortune for the Greens, has left some party members wondering whether the party will ever recover.

Proper accounting: If so, any proper accounting will need to contend with accusations that the party has become inhospitable to Jewish members whose support for Israel now seems largely unwelcome, at least among an outspoken contingent of anti-Israel critics. Over the past several months, these critics have asserted their dominance over party dynamics, while others allege that their rhetoric has crossed the line into antisemitism. Noah Zatzman, a former senior advisor in Paul’s office, argues as much. The 37-year-old public relations specialist, who is Jewish and identifies as a pro-Israel progressive, is credited with precipitating the recent party breakdown after vowing to unseat Green members who perpetuated what he viewed as antisemitic tropes during the May conflict. When Paul refused to condemn him, she was all but forcefully ejected from the party.

‘Zionists are not welcome’: Zatzman, for his part, was expelled from his post when, last June, the Green Party’s executive committee voted against renewing his contract, though he says the feeling was mutual. He stands by his vow, even as he remains subject to what he characterized as an effluvium of hateful and in some cases violent rhetoric. Such invective, he suggested, only underscores his point. “When they say that Zionists are not welcome in the party,” he said, “it leads one to think that, for the Green Party of Canada and for the progressive movement in Canada, when it comes to Jews, none is too many.”

Full Corbynization? That two formerly high-ranking Green officials, who happen to be Jewish, are now viewed as outcasts within the party is proof enough, Zatzman said, that the Greens have a problem with antisemitism. Moreover, he argues, the recent blow-up represents the troubling fulfillment of what many Jews have feared possible elsewhere across the globe but have nevertheless proven capable of repelling, including in the recent U.K. Labour Party scandal where Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, was suspended amid reports of rampant antisemitism from within his own ranks. “In this case,” Zatzman told JI, referring to the Greens, “the party looks as if it will be Corbynized.”

