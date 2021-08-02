ground game

Jewish vote could swing tight OH11 race

Nina Turner and Shontel Brown

On the eve of the Democratic primary in the Cleveland area’s closely watched special House election, outside support from high-profile politicians and donations from Jewish political groups continue to pour into Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel looks at how the Jewish vote on Tuesday could sway a tight election between the front-runner, former State Sen. Nina Turner, and Cuyahoga County party chair and Councilwoman Shontel Brown.



Jewish vote: During an off-cycle primary at the beginning of August, when turnout is expected to be abysmal, the approximately 20,000 Jewish voters who make up about 5% of the total electorate in the majority-Black district could help propel Brown across the finish line. “It’s possible Jewish voters in the Cleveland area could be decisive,” said Dave Wasserman, the House elections forecaster for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “Most Jewish voters are Democrats, but most aren’t super-left progressive activists either. That works in Shontel Brown’s favor.”

Moneyball: Pro-Israel advocacy groups have also been pouring money into the race, including the political arms of JDCA (Jewish Democratic Council of America) and Pro-Israel America, both of which have endorsed Brown. Last week, JDCA launched a five-figure ad campaign in support of Brown, targeting Jewish voters in the Cleveland area, and PIA says it has raised $800,000 through its grassroots donor network while also sending text messages, making phone calls and reaching voters through educational billboards in the district. DMFI (Democratic Majority for Israel) PAC has been most active in the race, running phone banks for Jewish voters while placing ads in the local Jewish press, among other things, according to a spokesperson. Last month, the group distributed a mailer suggesting that Turner was against raising the minimum wage, universal healthcare and immigration reform because of her opposition to the 2020 Democratic Party platform. The mailer, which DMFI has defended, was criticized as misleading.



Little Old Me: At a campaign rally in Cleveland on Saturday, Turner, who has found herself playing defense over the past month or so, took a shot at her opponents’ allies as she made her case to voters. “Why are they spending all of that money on little old me?” she said alongside a group of prominent allies, including Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “They like the way things are now.”

Case for Brown: The contrast between Turner and Brown over Israel has presented many local Jewish voters with what they characterized in interviews with JI as an obvious choice this election. Within the past few months, Cleveland’s Jewish community appears to have united behind Brown, thanks in large part to her foreign policy views. But those who have come to support her also point out that she has actively courted their vote. “Shontel has really made an effort to learn about our community and reached out early on,” said Jessica Cohen, an Orthodox Jewish Democrat in Cleveland Heights, who is among several Jewish voters volunteering on Brown’s behalf in the lead-up to the election. “The community valued that.”

Case for Turner: Marty Gelfand, an attorney and Jewish community leader in Cleveland Heights, contested the view that Jewish voters aren’t enthusiastic about Turner, whom he is vociferously backing. While Gelfand, a former local councilman, acknowledged that the organized Jewish community is largely turning out for Brown, he argues that “rank-and-file” Jewish voters “are probably across the board” when it comes to support for either candidate. “There’s strong support for Nina Turner in the Jewish community, it’s just not as public,” Gelfand said. “Nina Turner, she’s not Ilhan Omar,” he continued, noting that he disagrees with Omar, a hard-left Democrat from Minnesota who supports BDS, over Israel and wouldn’t vote for her if she were running in the district. “When I read her Middle East agenda, I saw balance,” he said of Turner. “I saw that she supports Israel, she opposes BDS, she wants peace and justice for all, all the parties, and I think that might make some people nervous.”

Read more here.

