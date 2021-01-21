Mitten smitten

Meet the woman behind Bernie Sanders’s viral mittens

While President Joe Biden was the star of yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared to have stolen the show on social media thanks to his endearingly informal attire, including a disposable blue surgical mask, gray Burton winter coat and oversized brown mittens made from repurposed wool sweaters. The mittens, patterned and lined with fleece, were the main attraction. Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel spoke with the mittens’ creator, 42-year-old second grade teacher and craft hobbyist Jen Ellis.

Saying thanks: Ellis, who lives in Essex Junction, Vt., gave the mittens to Sanders as a gift five years ago, but has never met him, even though she is an admirer. Ellis was inspired to give a pair to Sanders when he lost the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and she wanted to lift his spirits. “I didn’t think he was going to run again,” she said. “But I wanted him to.” At the time, Ellis’s daughter was attending a pre-school directed by Sanders’s daughter-in-law, Liza Driscoll, so the opportunity was right to slip him a pair. “I was making mittens for holiday gifts for the preschool teachers,” Ellis said, “and I made an extra pair for Bernie. I gave them to Liza to give to him, just as a thank you.”

Out of stock: After the photo went viral, interested customers began reaching out — Ellis received approximately 6,000 emails in the hours after the ceremony — about an old tweet advertising her wares. Not an active social media user, Ellis was in the process of figuring out how to log back into her Twitter account so she could announce that, unfortunately, there was no product left in stock. “I don’t have any mittens to sell.” Despite the interest, Ellis had no plans to meet the demand. “Honestly, I don’t really do it a lot anymore,” said Ellis, who has sold her mittens — which she calls “swittens,” a portmanteau of sweater and mittens — online and at craft fairs. “There’s no possible way I could make 6,000 pairs of mittens, and every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me,” Ellis added. “I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they’re one-of-a-kind and they’re unique and sometimes in this world, you just can’t get everything you want.”

Being resourceful: Ellis has her own personal supply of swittens, which have come in handy — no pun intended — during the pandemic, as she has been conducting classes in the woods beside her school. “I’ve actually been wearing my mittens to teach every day,” Ellis said. “I love them,” she added. “I think it’s a really cool project because it takes a garment, a sweater, that otherwise would have been thrown away. I use sweaters that have moth holes or have ripped or they’ve been sent through the wash and turned into cardboard.” The fleece lining, Ellis noted, is made from recycled plastic, “which diverts material from the landfill.”

Bonus: The image of a well-insulated Sanders sparked a wave of viral memes of the Vermont senator, starting with Chandra Steele’s caption: “In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann’s.” Other popular memes included Sanders appearing in “Shtisel,” attending synagogue services and feeling the pain of an unnecessary meeting.