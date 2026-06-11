Waltzing In

102 days after Iran started attacking Gulf, Waltz becomes first senior U.S. official to publicly visit UAE, Bahrain

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. met with Emirati FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his time in Abu Dhabi

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain this week, marking the highest-level public visit by a U.S. official to the Middle East since the war with Iran began on February 28.

In the UAE on Wednesday, Waltz met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. A readout from the UAE Foreign Ministry said that the two “discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States, particularly within the framework of multilateral action and international organisations” and “reviewed regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of sisterly countries.”

Waltz shared the UAE Foreign Ministry’s X post about the visit, adding that the two officials had a “Great meeting.” Emirati Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba also attended the meeting.

The UAE has been targeted by Iran more than any other country in the region — including Israel — since the start of hostilities in February.

Waltz traveled on to Bahrain from the UAE, where on Wednesday he visited the country’s main oil refinery. Twice this week, Iran has fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. military base in Bahrain, in addition to bases in Jordan and Kuwait. Shrapnel from the interceptions of the missiles fired toward Bahrain caused property damage in parts of the small Gulf state.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in late March that he had quietly traveled to the region days prior to meet with troops amid the Trump administration’s Operation Epic Fury, but did not provide details on where he traveled.