Democrat sees chance to flip red seat in Texas race against Brandon Herrera

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprece...dented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in T...ehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congres...sional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

EYE ON THE PRIZE

Democrat sees chance to flip red seat in Texas race against Brandon Herrera

Katy Padilla Stout told JI she believes her ‘common sense’ campaign will sway conservative voters who have concerns over Herrera’s previous Nazi commentary

Katy Padilla Stout campaign page

Texas congressional candidate Katy Padilla Stout

By
Marc Rod
March 19, 2026

Arguing that character in politics still matters, Katy Padilla Stout, an attorney and former teacher, sees an opportunity to flip a red district in south Texas that President Donald Trump won by 15 points in the last presidential election. 

Padilla Stout is the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, where she’s now set to face hard-right influencer and GOP nominee Brandon Herrera, who brings significant baggage to the House race. Herrera became the presumptive GOP nominee after Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who is more moderate and had demonstrated crossover appeal, withdrew from the race under an increasing cloud of scandal.

Herrera has repeatedly come under fire for social media videos in which he used imagery from and made light of the Nazi regime and the Holocaust, which he has dismissed as jokes. He also recently attracted controversy for a podcast appearance in which he discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf, though he denied agreeing with the Nazi manifesto.

Padilla Stout told Jewish Insider in an interview this week that, since entering the race, she saw a path to victory against either Gonzales or Herrera, given Gonzales’ reported scandals and Herrera’s incendiary activity. 

“I didn’t want someone like [Herrera] representing my children,” Padilla Stout said. “And then when I realized that he was going to be representing the county of Uvalde,” the site of a 2022 mass school shooting, “I decided to go ahead and put my name in the ring.” She accused Herrera of espousing bigotry toward various groups.

But she said that she views Herrera as a weaker opponent than Gonzales would have been.

“Even with his scandal, Tony was still an incumbent. He’s still been there for six years. He had name recognition. He had people who obviously were still supporting him, even post-scandal,” Padilla Stout said. 

“Now that we’re able to only run a race against Mr. Herrera, I think that there are stark differences between the two of us, I think that many people who possibly were more moderate would have said, ‘OK, I can vote for Tony again,’ aren’t in that same boat now. And so I think that that definitely makes this race more winnable.”

Herrera campaign manager Kimmie Gonzalez dismissed the criticisms of the GOP nominee as misleading.

“The accusations against Brandon were manufactured through misleading video edits by one desperate candidate who lost, and are now being weaponized by another desperate candidate who will lose in November. Brandon is proud of his support from the Jewish community and does not have an antisemitic bone in his body,” Gonzalez said in a statement to JI.

“What is, in fact, disqualifying are our opponent’s horrendous policies, including reopening the southern border, bringing back Joe Biden’s ‘catch and release’ program, and advocating for taking children to drag shows. Her values are not just out of touch with Southwest Texas voters, they are downright dangerous,” Gonzalez continued.

Though the Cook Political Report previously rated the district as “solid Republican,” the election handicapper gave Democrats a better chance of winning after Gonzales dropped out, shifting its rating to “likely Democratic.”

A recent Public Policy Polling survey conducted for the House Majority PAC, which is aligned with House Democratic leadership, found Gonzales and Herrera nearly tied, with 18% of voters undecided.

Republicans have insisted they’ll have no issue winning the seat, regardless of their nominee.

“Texas’ 23rd District is deep red, and Democrats know it. While they talk a big game in Washington, they don’t even have a credible recruit and are too busy defending their own vulnerable members across Texas to compete here,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said in a statement to JI earlier this month. “In November, voters will once again elect a Republican who will secure the border, lower costs, and stand up for Texas families.”

Padilla Stout said that she felt a “deep sense of disgust” with Herrera’s past videos. She dismissed his claims that the incidents were only intended in jest, calling the pattern “really concerning,” particularly when coupled with Herrera’s longtime membership in a neo-Confederate group.

“Everybody who watched it understood that he was normalizing that and that it wasn’t funny, and it wasn’t about humor,” Padilla Stout said. “It was about doing something that was harmful to our society and desensitizing people.”

Padilla Stout said that, living in a conservative area, reaching out to GOP-leaning voters she’ll need to win the seat is natural to her, and that she has many conservative friends. And, she claims, Republicans tell her frequently they’re not willing to vote for Herrera.

“I think we just appeal to a lot of people in the sense that we’re a pretty common-sense campaign, I’m not an extreme leftist, and so I think that that’s helpful for people who maybe haven’t voted for a Democrat before,” she continued. “But I think most importantly, our message is people over politics.”

Asked how she would tackle rising antisemitism in the United States more broadly, Padilla Stout called for stronger laws against hate crimes to protect all communities targeted by bigotry and ensure that such crimes are properly prosecuted and punished.

Padilla Stout largely declined to weigh in on Israel or Middle East policy, citing her lack of access to sensitive information that members of Congress can access. She said she would wait until she’s elected in order to more fully articulate her views.

“First and foremost, I always stand for happy, healthy families, whether that be, you know, here or across the world, and making sure that our children are protected and making sure that we’re taking care of our most vulnerable,” she said.

She said she doesn’t know enough about the conflict in Gaza to judge whether it is a genocide, and said that she would consider U.S. aid to Israel on a “case-by-case basis.” 

She said she has discussed the conflict with a Jewish friend whose son is serving in the IDF as well as a Palestinian friend, from whom she has heard different perspectives and concerns on the conflict. “That’s the most helpful thing we can always do in any kind of conflict situation, is to really kind of understand both sides, right, see where the dialogue breakdown is occurring.”

Addressing the war in Iran, Padilla Stout raised concerns around the administration’s decision not to seek congressional approval before launching U.S. strikes.

“Our servicemembers deserve to know that if they’re in a conflict or in a war that that’s based on a really hard decision that has been made after looking at intelligence, after having briefings by multiple sources, by multiple people,” Padilla Stout said. “It was a little bit reckless to start this, when anybody can start a war, and it’s going to take a lot more diplomacy to be able to stop one. And I’m just concerned that we may be in over our heads right now.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.