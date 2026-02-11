Foreign funding of U.S. nonprofits takes center stage at House hearing 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive socialist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive socialist Mejia as s...he vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage,... from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Ar...abia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chr...onicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in p...ivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in ...2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contract...ing to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders ove...r IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over a...ntisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish cau...cus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bond...i Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction ...plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa.... swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointm...ent of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest ...by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security gran...ts in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustrati...on with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro o...ver Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Is...rael in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront ...antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic ars...on

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapir...o’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turke...y, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to figh...t antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants t...o be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olymp...ic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attackin...g Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with los...s post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing Ameri...can Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extre...mist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Quick Hits

oN THE HILL

Foreign funding of U.S. nonprofits takes center stage at House hearing 

At a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee, witnesses offered ways to increase transparency in IRS financial disclosure forms

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., speaks with an aide before the start of the House Ways and Means Committee markup hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

By
Emily Jacobs
February 11, 2026

Republican lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee urged their Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to work with them on legislation to update the Internal Revenue Service’s 990 forms used by tax-exempt organizations to include disclosures for donations from foreign actors.

The overtures took place at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the rise of foreign influence operations targeting the U.S. nonprofit sector, where Democratic and Republican witnesses agreed on the need for reforms to the disclosure forms to ensure foreign donations are easily identifiable for IRS investigators. 

Witnesses included Scott Walter, president of Capital Research Center; Bruce Dubinsky, a veteran forensic accountant and managing director of Dubinsky Consulting; Caitlin Sutherland, executive director for Americans for Public Trust; Adam Sohn, CEO of Narravance, a financial firm focused on cybersecurity; and Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the committee’s chairman, said at the outset that the hearing was a continuation of “our investigations into the money trails behind tax-exempt organizations failing to operate within their stated tax-exempt purpose and sowing chaos, fueling antisemitism, and interfering in elections across America.”

Smith mentioned several anti-Israel nonprofits in his opening statement, including Alliance for Global Justice, Samidoun and American Muslims for Palestine. He also pointed to Beijing-based tech mogul Neville “Roy” Singham and the People’s Forum, a Manhattan-based arm of the global network Singham finances.

“Certain tax-exempt organizations funded by foreign donors are exploiting their lucrative U.S. tax benefits to incite violence and unrest in our communities and destabilize our political process, all to the benefit of the foreign flags their donors fly,” Smith said. “Other tax-exempt organizations are masking the flow of foreign money by allowing separate entities to utilize their tax-exempt status in order to hold riots across the United States featuring intimidation and violence.”

Democrats largely used the hearing to accuse their Republican colleagues of hypocrisy, pointing to the committee’s failure to look into President Donald Trump’s foreign financial dealings since returning to office and arguing that Republicans were not serious about addressing the full scope of the issue. Several Democrats on the committee expressed willingness to engage on the proposed reforms to Form 990, though they argued doing so without looking into foreign influence in U.S. politics would be insufficient.

Walter, a Republican witness, said in his remarks, “We possess near universal agreement that foreigners and foreign money should not meddle in our politics. To ignore this overwhelming democratic consensus against foreign meddling is to suppress our democracy.”

“I heartily agree with you, and I think there’s a lot to learn from this,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said. “For example, 990 reform. I’d love to be participating in that. We don’t want foreigners affecting our elections, but I want you to share my horror at the amount of dark money that poured into seven battleground states at the end [of the 2024 election]. Billions of dollars. We have no idea where it came from. I can’t determine where it came from.”

Weissman, a Democratic witness, concurred with the need for reforms to the IRS reporting process for tax-exempt organizations, and suggested that Democrats reintroduce the Disclose Act, legislation from 2023 requiring organizations that spend money in U.S. elections to disclose donors who have given $10,000 or more. 

“On the election side, there is a problem with foreign money coming in, and we have no idea the scale of that. The solution for that is the Disclose Act, which would require these different forms … to disclose from whom they were receiving funding and to certify they are not receiving funding from foreign entities,” Weissman said. “I think if we move away from these individual cases and selecting out organizations based on political viewpoints and actually look at the policy issues, there should be room for agreement.”

Smith, along with several of his GOP colleagues on the committee, said they hoped to find common ground with Democrats on this issue.

“Nothing about today’s hearing should be partisan. Republicans and Democrats should work together to stop foreign actors from interfering with our politics and public discourse through non-profits,” Smith said. “The people who want America weak, divided, and torn apart would love nothing more than a partisan battle. This is not politics, it’s national security.”

Several witnesses suggested specific changes to Form 990, including the addition of questions about foreign donations and special projects that are not tax exempt. 

Dubinsky urged lawmakers to take “a fresh look at the form” and work on “basically reconstructing it from top to bottom.” He suggested that tax exempt organizations be required to disclose the source of contributions “above a certain threshold.”

“I would start by taking a fresh look at the form and basically reconstructing it from top to bottom. I think there’s some good information on the current 990,” Dubinsky said. “There are a lot of different schedules and sub-schedules, but it needs to be designed in a way that information can be easily used and not for political purposes. I’m totally against that, but for proper purposes by the IRS, for transparency.”

“Banks have a tremendous anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regime that they have to follow. I’m not suggesting that nonprofits and tax exempts should do that. It’s very onerous,” he continued. “But I think if you have some questions along the lines of: ‘Who’s the ultimate beneficial owner? Do you know?’ If certain contributions are above a certain threshold, we need to know who’s behind those. I think that that’s very important.”

Walter noted that adding an Employer Identification Number (EIN), which the IRS assigns to businesses as a form of identification, and disclosures about salaries or fiscal sponsorships to the form could prove beneficial.

“EIN numbers are not always used on 990s when one nonprofit is giving to another, that’s certainly an important way to help track,” Walter said. “You could expand the disclosures for the highest paid employees, highest paid contractors, the fiscal sponsorships could be required to be listed, possibly with a basic budget for them, or the name of the individual who’s the principal officer of the fiscally sponsored project, when the project begins and ends, then whether the project applied for its own exempt status independently. And obviously, the simple thing of, do you accept foreign money?”

“One simple thing would be requiring that sponsored projects be named on the 990, perhaps the basic budget of revenues, expenses, assets,” he later added. “You certainly could also designate a person as the principal officer for the fiscally sponsored project, the dates of when the sponsorship began [and] when it ended, yes or no to whether it received foreign funding and yes or no to whether the fiscally sponsored project applied for its own independent tax exempt status.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) and Walker agreed with the former’s suggestion that the fiscal sponsorship model used by 501(c)(3) nonprofits for special projects that are not tax exempt is being misused to prevent full public disclosure of the funding of those projects. 

The Pennsylvania lawmaker, who is working on legislation on the issue, said that fiscal sponsorships “are often used for legitimate purposes, to help new nonprofits sort of get off the ground, if you will, but it also can allow a non-exempt entity to maintain limited public disclosure.”

Walker told Smucker that “one of the most egregious examples of the abuse here would be a fiscal sponsor that was helping Samidoun,” a Vancouver, B.C.-based NGO against which the Biden administration and Canada issued terrorism sanctions in October 2024 for raising money for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a proscribed terror organization.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.