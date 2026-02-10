WH religious freedom hearing goes haywire over Israel
Plus, new survey shows heightened fears of antisemitism
👋 Good Tuesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we do a deep dive into the results of the American Jewish Committee’s annual report on the state of antisemitism, and report on yesterday’s White House Religious Liberty Commission meeting in which a member of the coalition defended antisemitic conspiracy theorist Candace Owens. We talk to Keith and Aviva Siegel about their work with IsraAid and recent visit to a refugee camp in Kenya, and have the scoop on a new letter from Senate Democrats concerned over the Pentagon’s use of the Grok AI chatbot. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Patrick Drahi, Alon Ohel and Jody Rabhan.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington earlier today ahead of tomorrow’s White House sit-down with President Donald Trump. Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov is traveling with the prime minister and will be reporting the latest developments over the next few days.
- Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Azerbaijan after meetings in Armenia.
- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a hearing on Syria with testimony from The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s James Jeffrey and Andrew Tabler; Nadine Maenza, the former chair of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom; and Mara Karlin, the former assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, who is now at the Brookings Institution and Johns Hopkins’ SAIS.
- The House Ways & Means Committee is holding a hearing on foreign influence in American nonprofits, while the House Judiciary Committee is holding one on Sharia law and political Islam.
- The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is hosting its Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. Gov. Abigail Spanberger will be the event’s keynote speaker.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Nearly two-thirds of Jewish Americans say they feel less safe than a year ago, according to the American Jewish Committee’s newly released annual survey of Jewish public opinion, reflecting a heightened fear of antisemitism in the aftermath of several high-profile attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions.
As notable: About one-third of American Jews reported being a target of antisemitism — whether it was physical or in a virtual space. Nearly one-fifth said they would consider leaving the country as a result of antisemitism, a number that’s been on the rise over the last several years (up from 6% in 2024).
Young American Jews between the ages of 18-29 have faced the brunt of rising antisemitism, with 47% saying they were a target of antisemitism over the last year, compared to 28% among those 30 and over.
At the same time, about two-thirds (65%) of Jews overall said they felt safe attending Jewish institutions, while 60% said they were not worried about being a victim of antisemitism in the next year.
The polling, conducted by SSRS between September and October 2025, shows that both reported antisemitic incidents and fear of facing antisemitism have plateaued but are still near historic highs, when compared to the AJC’s previous surveys. (SSRS surveyed 1,222 Jewish respondents in one survey between Sept. 26-Oct. 29; it separately surveyed 1,033 U.S. adults between Oct. 3-5.)
Antisemitism continues to be particularly prevalent on college campuses, where 42% of students have reported anti-Jewish hate during their time in school — up from 35% in the AJC’s 2024 survey. The vast majority of Jewish parents (80%) said that the level of antisemitism on a campus plays a role in deciding where their student will attend college.
COMMUNAL RECKONING
Jewish leaders divided over whether to confront antisemitism or focus inward
An emerging fault line over how — or whether — to confront rising antisemitism is roiling the organized Jewish community, as some prominent groups have pushed back against sharp criticism questioning the effectiveness of their strategies. The latest salvo comes from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, which has recently found itself in the spotlight, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
The debate: In an essay in eJewishPhilanthropy published Monday, Greenblatt defended his organization’s approach to combating antisemitism — after New York Times columnist Bret Stephens called for the group to be dismantled and to reallocate its resources to focus on building Jewish identity rather than combating antisemitism. Greenblatt dismissed Stephens’ argument as misguided, even as he said the speech had appropriately identified a “pathology” that can afflict those who define opposition to antisemitism as their “primary organizing principle.” Greenblatt said, “It can turn Jewishness into a defensive crouch — more alarm system than civilization.” Still, Stephens’ new “framing risks replacing one error with another,” he insisted, describing the fight against antisemitism and efforts to promote Jewish communal life not as binary choices but as mutually reinforcing objectives.