PACs pack NJ-11 primary
Plus, a look at Google’s Al Jazeera partnership
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how super PAC spending is affecting high-profile congressional races in New Jersey and Illinois, and profile Anat Ashkenazi, the Israeli-American CFO of Alphabet. We talk to national security experts about Google’s recently announced AI partnership with Al Jazeera, and report on concerns expressed by Sam Brownback, the former U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, about the potential genocide of Syrian minorities if Damascus is not constrained. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Phylisa Wisdom, Menachem Rosensaft and Keith and Aviva Siegel.
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are wrapping up two days of meetings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, and will likely depart to Oman ahead of talks with Iran tomorrow. The White House had threatened to walk away from the meeting, initially planned for Turkey, over a series of last-minute Iranian demands, including the change of venue and limiting the scope to Tehran’s nuclear program. The talks, which are viewed in Israel with deep skepticism, are for now back on following the urging of some Arab states for Washington to remain at the table. More below.
- Israel’s Security Cabinet is convening today at 4 p.m. local time.
- It’s primary day in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots to choose the successor to fill now-Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s House seat. AIPAC’s super PAC United Democracy Project has spent upwards of $2 million in the district on ads targeting former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) following his leftward shift on foreign policy. More below.
- The Hudson Institute is hosting a sit-down this afternoon with State Department antisemitism envoy Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun.
- Civic Spirit and the The Jewish Education Project are hosting a daylong summit today in New York focused on civic education in Jewish day schools and American Jewish identity.
It didn’t take long – just over two hours, to be precise – between the news of the apparent collapse of talks between the U.S. and Iran and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s announcement on X that they were back on: “Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday.” Anonymous American sources then confirmed to various media that negotiations were set to take place, after leaders of Arab and Muslim countries urged the Trump administration to give them a chance, despite Iran’s prevarications.
Still, Araghchi’s statement alludes to one of the major reasons that the talks were, briefly, called off: Are they only “nuclear talks” or are they about a range of malign behavior by the Islamic Republic?
The Iranian answer to that question is clear, but the Trump administration sent mixed messages.
President Donald Trump’s interview yesterday with NBC provides few clues. The president expressed support for the protesters against the Iranian regime, saying “we’ve had their back.”
Yet, in a bit of revisionist history, Trump portrayed his recent threats to Iran as being solely about the nuclear file: “They were thinking of starting a new [nuclear] site in a different part of the country. We found out about it and said, ‘you do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you,'” Trump said. He didn’t mention ballistic missiles in the interview.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, specified that “as far as the topics [of negotiations] and what the agenda needs to be, I think that in order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things, and that includes the range of their ballistic missiles, that includes the sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, that includes the nuclear program and that includes the treatment of their own people.”
“Beyond that,” Rubio said, “the president retains a number of options as to how to respond to [the violent crackdown on protesters] and future events.”
Vice President JD Vance told Megyn Kelly that stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon was the main concern: “In a perfect world, would I love it if a bunch of freedom-loving Iranians… had a government that was much more friendly to the United States of America? Would that be a good thing? Absolutely.”
“But fundamentally,” he added, “the president has been focused … on this question of ensuring that they don’t get a nuclear weapon. .. I feel 100% confident that even if the Iranians were rushing toward a nuclear weapon, they couldn’t get one during the Trump administration. But we’re not thinking about the next three years; we’re thinking about the next 30 years.”
Malinowski’s minefield
Pro-Israel spending complicating Malinowski’s path to victory in New Jersey special election
A major infusion of pro-Israel funding for attacks on former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) has complicated Malinowski’s path to victory in the Thursday special election primary for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District — though political analysts and members of the local Jewish community still see Malinowski as the likely favorite and say the precise impact of the anti-Malinowski attacks remains to be seen, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
State of play: Malinowski has been the target of over $2.3 million in ads funded by the AIPAC-linked United Democracy Project, which have hit Malinowski for a 2019 vote for Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding and stock trading while in office. Though it hasn’t formally endorsed her or run any messaging supporting her, AIPAC is widely believed to be backing former Lt. Gov Tahesha Way. Most local observers agreed that Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who has deep institutional ties in New Jersey Democratic politics, is in the strongest position against Malinowski, but Way and progressive activist and Israel critic Analilia Mejia, who has mobilized a series of prominent national progressive endorsers, also have pathways to victory.