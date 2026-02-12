IN THE RACE

Longtime Chicago Jewish federation leader Jason Friedman makes a bid for open House seat

Jason Friedman, a prominent real estate developer and longtime leader in the Jewish United Fund, Chicago’s Jewish federation, is making waves in a crowded primary for Congress in Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, long represented by retiring Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL).

Friedman is facing off against candidates including Davis’ preferred successor, state Rep. LaShawn Ford; Kina Collins, a Justice Democrats-backed third-time candidate with an anti-Israel record; attorney Reed Showalter, also running on an anti-Israel platform; and Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who previously ran for the seat as a strong supporter of Israel.

Friedman, who has been the strongest fundraiser in the field, is also running as a stalwart ally of the Jewish community. But AIPAC’s super PAC, United Democracy Project, is backing Conyears-Ervin’s campaign, airing a blitz of positive television ads this week promoting her candidacy.

In a statement seemingly responding to the UDP ads, Friedman said that he “joined this race to fight and deliver results for everyone. The people of the 7th District deserve a representative with integrity, not career politicians with ethical baggage who sell out their constituents to the highest bidder.”

Conyears-Ervin has faced several scandals in recent years, and paid tens of thousands of dollars in fines for ethics violations including misuse of city resources.

Friedman added that he “won’t be bullied and I won’t back down from doing what’s right — not now, not ever.”

Friedman told Jewish Insider in an interview last week he has “dedicated … my philanthropic life, to our Jewish community here in the city of Chicago. I’m really, really proud of it,” having served on the JUF board for years and at one point as head of government affairs.

He said that his Jewish faith has instilled the values of tzedakah and tikkun olam, as well as empathy and compassion, which have inspired him to be a good servant and steward of the community.

“It’s repairing the whole world, and that means being there for every community, not just the Jewish community … and fighting for them,” Friedman said. “That’s something that really guides me.”

He said the U.S.-Israel relationship is “very important to me” and that Israel “is a very important part of my Jewish identity” and “something that I will be engaged on” if elected. He has visited Israel at least a dozen times, including leading five JUF missions, and his son was bar mitzvahed in the Jewish state.

Asked how he would approach Israel policy as a member of Congress, Friedman said the JUF is a “big tent, as it relates to our Jewish community,” both in terms of politics and religious observance. He said that his involvement in JUF “forced me to be in a situation where I was consensus-building and using collaboration,” an approach he said would carry through to his work as a congressman, including in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Friedman described himself as a “firm believer” in aid to Israel which has “proven incredible benefits over the years,” and that he is a “big believer and supporter” of the memorandum of understanding on military aid between the U.S. and Israel.

“For those that want to talk about ‘conditions’ — there already are conditions, the Leahy Law, and the State Department places conditions on all foreign aid. That already exists,” Friedman continued. “To the extent the State Department reviews that every single year. That’s something I support. You know, Israel should not be uniquely targeted or positioned [compared to] any other country that gets foreign aid.”

He said he would “exercise my oversight” as a member of Congress to ensure Israeli compliance “like every country that receives foreign aid should be in compliance.” Asked whether he believes the war in Gaza has included breaches of that compliance, Friedman said he wasn’t prepared to judge without access to State Department assessments of the war.

Asked about his reflections from leading JUF missions to Israel, Friedman said that he sees a trip as a success as when “the left-wing guys come back more right wing, [and] the right-wing people come back more left wing,” explaining that his goal is “to really try to expose people to many different ideas and thoughts,” to challenge their “preconceived notions of how things are supposed to be.”

“When they get there, they realize the complexity of what they see. This is not a black and white issue. It’s multi-layered,” Friedman said. “It’s multi-layered on the Israeli side. It’s multi-layered as it relates to the Israeli Arabs. It’s multi-layered as it relates to Israelis and Palestinians. It’s multi-layered as it relates to the regional actors in the region. It’s multi-layered as it relates to the religious complexity.”

When asked about accusations of genocide levied against Israel, Friedman said, “Here’s what my Jewish faith tells me: when I’m on the stump, this is what I say … innocent people shouldn’t be killed, they shouldn’t be beheaded, they shouldn’t be raped, they shouldn’t be taken hostage, and women and children shouldn’t starve.”

“The way you conduct the war matters, and Israel has a right of self-defense. I will always defend that, but this was a really tough thing for everyone involved, and there’s a lot of lessons to be learned,” he continued.

He also emphasized that the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and the ensuing war have been “really, really challenging” for the global Jewish community and for Israel, from the attacks themselves, the antisemitism they unleashed and the war for which Israel seemed ill-prepared.

Friedman also said that Israel “has to move on” from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “take itself seriously as a vibrant democracy.” He said that what the next government entails is up to Israeli voters, but that he has “no confidence” in Netanyahu or President Donald Trump to push toward peace.

Friedman said the U.S. should “stay consistently engaged in the region” to push the parties to “take risks for peace” in pursuit of a two-state solution. He acknowledged that both sides see such a deal as “very far-fetched” or even “pollyanish … but it doesn’t mean we still can’t be optimistic,” emphasizing the need to maintain hope and engage, alongside regional partners.

He said that Iran can “never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons” and that the collapse of Iran’s regional proxies provided a “once in a long time opportunity” for the U.S. to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer. But, he added, “time will tell about whether or not that was the right decision or not. I had concerns over it.”

He said his biggest current concern is finding ways to help support the Iranian people looking for freedom from the regime. As the administration continues to mull strikes, Friedman said military action “should be a last resort” and that the U.S. would have to “be very thoughtful and careful that doesn’t backfire.”

He said he also wants to see greater public support for protesting Iranians, noting, “it’s not lost on me that I haven’t seen a single campus protest in support of the Iranian people.”

As the father of a current junior at Barnard College in Manhattan, Friedman had direct personal exposure to some of the most vitriolic anti-Israel protests that roiled campuses nationwide.

As the protests accelerated, he said his daughter, a freshman at the time, called him and said that she was afraid on campus, and asked him to come pick her up.

“What I saw was shocking. And I was disheartened, not just as a father, but as a Jew, and [to] see that campus metastasize into what that became was heartbreaking,” Friedman said. “I saw members of Congress within my own party whipping up that encampment into a frenzy. I saw the [House] speaker come out on Low Steps and throw gasoline on a fire.”

“What gave me hope is I looked over at the Kraft Hillel Center and I saw people like [Reps.] Dan Goldman and Josh Gottheimer and Ritchie Torres, who were there for our community, who were trying to say, ‘What better place to have constructive dialogue and open dialogue than a university?’” he continued.

He said that his daughter’s courage in returning to campus helped inspire him to run for Congress.

He added that, while Barnard “really, really struggled, and it infuriated me many, many times,” the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on campus antisemitism by cutting science research funding were “taking a howitzer to a knife fight” — particularly when more of the antisemitism issues emerged from humanities programs.

Democrats, he said, “could have done more and should have done more” to call out the antisemitism that was proliferating on campuses at the time, condemning those who created an unsafe environment for Jewish students, attacked them and vandalized campuses.

Friedman said he has also faced antisemitism in his congressional campaign. “It’s not lost on me that much of the vitriol I see in online comments to us or being publicly protested at places I show up is because I’m Jewish, and it’s very disheartening, and it’s tough to see,” he said.

Those attacks, he emphasized, have been based on “a perceived notion of who they think I am,” rather than his actual policies or platform, and that they have been difficult for him as a candidate and his staff.

“It’s a real challenge out there running as a Jewish candidate right now,” he said, while also emphasizing that these issues are not front-and-center or the ones he’s focusing on in conversations with most voters in the district. “I’m definitely up for the challenge.”

Asked about remedies the federal government can offer to address surging antisemitism, Friedman noted that, from his time at JUF, he has seen the importance of the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program to protect Jewish community organizations, including the Jewish day schools his children attended.

And he expressed support for the long-stalled Antisemitism Awareness Act, which would codify the Department of Education’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

Friedman began his career with an ambition to work in politics, starting as a 13-year-old canvasser for then-Sen. Paul Simon (D-IL), attending the Democratic National Convention in 1992 at age 18 and working for Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). He dreamed of working for Al Gore in the White House, but ended up working for Rahm Emanuel and ultimately moving back to Chicago and transitioning out of politics.

He said he sees Davis’ retirement from Congress after nearly 30 years as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to return to politics. “I could either sit on the couch and keep complaining, or I could stand up and do something.”

Friedman described the district as one of contrasts — including both thriving areas of downtown Chicago and under-invested areas of the city and its suburbs. He said his priorities include public safety, quality education, affordability and pushing back against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement activities in particular.

A white businessman, Friedman cuts an non-traditional profile for the district, which has historically been majority-Black and represented by Black leaders, though the district’s demographics have shifted in recent years with new development downtown.

Friedman argues that “my story is the 7th Congressional District story.”

His great-grandfather was a peddler on Maxwell Street, a hub for Jewish immigrants, his grandfather owned a hot dog stand and Friedman and his father have helped develop the district’s up-and-coming River North neighborhood.

He said that regardless of community, people in the district are looking for a candidate to stand up to the administration, are tired of career politicians and want to see real results, which he has delivered in his real estate business. He said that his family’s real estate business prides itself on its accessibility and that he would be similarly accessible to his potential constituents.

“If they’ve got a problem, pick up the phone, give me a call.”