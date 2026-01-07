FLASHPOINT AHEAD

Mamdani tested by planned protests targeting Jewish communities

Democratic state Assemblyman Sam Berger said Mamdani’s recent revocation of the IHRA definition is ‘all the more concerning’ in light of the threats to Jewish communities

A radical anti-Israel activist group responsible for the disruptive November protest outside of a historic synagogue in Manhattan announced it will hold two similar demonstrations this week, marking the first major test Mayor Zohran Mamdani will face in protecting the city’s Jewish community since he was inaugurated earlier this month.

“Nefesh B’Nfesh settler recruitment fair on Wednesday at 7 pm in Manhattan and illegal Stolen Palestinian Land sale on Thursday at 6:30 in Queens,” the group, called Pal-Awda, wrote Tuesday on social media, adding that it would disclose event locations on Wednesday. The locations were still not made public as of Wednesday afternoon. The latter demonstration is protesting an event held by CapitIL, a Jerusalem-based real estate agency.

Pal-Awda led a mob of anti-Israel demonstrators in November in a protest outside of Park East synagogue as it was hosting a Nefesh B’Nefesh event providing information on immigration to Israel. Protesters shouted chants including “death to the IDF” and “globalize the intifada.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch later called the protest “turmoil,” while Mamdani’s office said the event was promoting “activities in violation of international law.”

The planned protests come as Mamdani is facing criticism for repealing antisemitism and Israel-related executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams, including one that saw the city adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, just hours after taking office on Jan 1. Coupled with Mamdani’s reaction to the November protest, Democratic state Assemblyman Sam Berger expressed concerns about how the mayor might handle this week’s protests.

“Without IHRA as a guiding standard, the city lacks a reliable framework to recognize when extremist language is being laundered as political discourse, leaving communities vulnerable in moments exactly like this,” Berger wrote on social media on Tuesday, calling the mayor’s decision to repeal the executive order “all the more concerning” in light of the threats to the Jewish community.

Berger, an Orthodox Jew whose district includes the area where Thursday’s Israeli real estate event is being held, said that Pal-Awda also protested a similar event a year and a half ago. That demonstration “quickly descended into vile displays of antisemitism and open support for terrorist organizations whose stated goal is the complete destruction of Israel and the Jewish people. That context matters and it cannot be ignored,” said Berger.

“During that previous incident, protestors stood across the street, more than one hundred feet away, yet the distance did nothing to prevent a stream of antisemitic chants, tropes and harassment. Criticism of Israel is not the issue. The concern is when those arguments are used as a cover for blatant antisemitism, which is exactly what happened last time,” said Berger, adding that he’s “been in contact with the commanding officer of [NYPD’s] 107th Precinct and with Queens Shmira, and am assured they are taking this very seriously and that the community will be protected and public safety will remain the priority throughout this scheduled protest.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she plans to implement a policy establishing “safety zones” around houses of worship, though the policy will not be in place by the time of this week’s planned protests. Jewish Insider confirmed that Wednesday’s Nefesh B’ Nefesh event is not taking place at a house of worship.